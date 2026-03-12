Updated Vikings Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

NFL free agency has passed its peak with numerous players finding new homes. While Minnesota hasn't been very active overall, they still have several holes on the roster that need filling.

Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski and head coach Kevin O'Connell will most likely be involved with middle- or lower-tier free agents, sticking largely to their positions of need. Minnesota brought back Aaron Jones on Wednesday, which likely takes the running back position off their needs, while they also inked James Pierre to a two-year deal earlier this week. The Pierre move fills an area of need at cornerback, but that doesn't mean the Vikings are done with that position group.

Below is our updated big board of potential realistic free agent targets at a number of positions. It is not a ranking of the top five free agents at each position, but rather a look at five guys who the Vikings could actually be in on during free agency. It'll be updated as players come off the board.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray Aaron Rodgers Kirk Cousins Joe Flacco Jimmy Garoppolo

It is widely expected that former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings on Thursday. While it's been reported he'll mull the decision and take his time, the Vikings are the odds-on favorite to land the former No. 1 overall pick. If, for some reason, Murray doesn't ink a deal with Minnesota, the likeliest next options for the Vikings are probably Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Center

Ethan Pocic Graham Glasgow Lloyd Cushenberry III James Daniels Austin Corbett

The prices for free agent centers have been steep this offseason. It's possible that the inflated asking price could lead Minnesota to address the position in the draft in April. If Minnesota does look to bring in a free agent at the position, former Browns center Ethan Pocic leads the list. He allowed just 14 pressures in over 500 pass block snaps in 2025. Tennessee's Lloyd Cushenberry and Detroit's Graham Glasgow could also be options, though both are likely to fetch deals that could be out of the Vikings' spending range.

Defensive Tackle

Sebastian Joseph-Day Larry Ogunjobi Dalvin Tomlinson D.J. Reader Jihad Ward

After releasing both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, Minnesota has a depth shortage on its defensive line. Veterans like former Titan Sebastian Joseph-Day (30) and former Bill Larry Ogunjobi (31) could come in relatively cheap and be snap-eaters for the Vikings. A potential Dalvin Tomlinson reunion could also make sense.

Safety

Jaquan Brisker Kyle Dugger Geno Stone Donovan Wilson Ifeatu Melifonwu

Harrison Smith's future is still up in the air, though the team did release him with a post-June 1 designation on Wednesday. It was only a procedural move that allows him and the team time to explore a potential 15th season. That, however, leaves a gap in Minnesota's secondary. Most of the top-end safeties are already off the board, leaving guys like Brisker, Dugger, and Stone as potentially cost-friendly veterans to slot into Brian Flores' defense.

Cornerback

Cam Taylor-Britt Marshon Lattimore Jack Jones Trevon Diggs Roger McCreary

Minnesota already addressed its cornerback room once with the Pierre signing. Coming off a season-ending foot injury and largely failing to impress in Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt could be a good option for a one-year prove-it deal that we've seen this front office hand out numerous times over the past couple of seasons. Former Cowboys and Packers corner Trevon Diggs could also be another candidate in that realm.

Punter

Matt Haack Bradley Pinion Corliss Waitman Sam Martin Johnny Hecker

After Ryan Wright left for New Orleans, the Vikings were left with a sudden need for a punter. If they do intend to dip their toes in the free agent punter market, a guy like Matt Haack, who had some decent numbers late in the year for Arizona, could be a cheap option.