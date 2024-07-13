Fatal shooting outside Khyree Jackson's high school immediately after candlelight vigil
One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a shooting that happened after a candlelight vigil for Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his high school football teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton, who were all killed in a car crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland on July 6.
According to Prince George's County Police Captain Sukhjit Batth, the vigil for the fallen football stars was held inside Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro on Friday night and the shooting happened in the school parking lot shortly after it concluded.
"Earlier this evening there was a peaceful candlelight vigil, which was being held inside the school in reference to the alumni of the school which died in a car crash earlier in the week," Batth said Friday night.
"At some point, when the candlelight vigil concluded, everybody started leaving the school area and the parking lot and the officers made sure that the majority of the people had already left the parking lot before they started heading out of here. As the officers were driving down the street they heard gunshots.
"They turned around, they came back. When they got here within 30 seconds, they were flagged down by citizens who were actually performing life-saving measures on a adult female victim. Officers located another adult male victim and with the help of our citizens on scene started performing life-saving measures. Both adult victims got transported to the area hospitals."
The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman is reportedly in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.
It's also unclear if the shooting has any connection to the vigil for Jackson, Hazel and Lytton.
Jackson was the front seat passenger in a Dodge Charger that was being driven by Hazel, with Lytton seated in the back when the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on July 6 in Upper Marlboro.
Per the Maryland State Police, the other vehicles involved were a Infiniti Q50 and a Chevrolet Impala, with preliminary information indicating the crash was sparked by the female Infiniti driver who was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and attempting to change lanes when she struck the Charger.
"The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest," police said, noting that the driver and two passengers in the Infiniti were not injured.
"Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash," police said.
Criminal charges have not been field against the Infiniti driver and the investigation is ongoing.