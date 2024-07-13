Fatal shooting outside Khyree Jackson's high school immediately after candlelight vigil

Tough night! Candlelight vigil for Isaiah Hazel, Khyree Jackson & AJ Lytton. But we all showed up and out to honor our Three Wise Men- Zay, Ree & AJ! Legends! Gone too soon. We will forever love them and miss them dearly. Continue to pray for The Hazel, Jackson & Lytton Familes and community. Those fellas left a lasting impact. This wasn’t the kinda reunion we desired. May Our Father comfort us all during this time of sorrow and pain.