Police release details of crash that killed Vikings' Khyree Jackson, two high school teammates
Police in Maryland say a suspected drunk-driver who was traveling at a "high rate of speed" was involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates.
Maryland State Police says that Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in Prince George's County early Saturday morning. Also killed were Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, who played with Jackson at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Jackson was the front seat passenger in a Dodge Charger that was being driven by Hazel, with Lytton sat in the back when the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in Upper Marlboro.
Per the Maryland State Police, the other vehicles involved were a Infiniti Q50 and a Chevrolet Impala, with preliminary information indicating the crash was sparked by the female Infiniti driver who was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and attempting to change lanes when she struck the Charger containing Jackson and the Impala.
"The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest," police said.
The Infiniti driver and two passengers inside were not injured, nor was the Impala driver.
"Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash," police said. The investigation continues.
Jackson was drafted 108th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tributes have been paid Saturday morning by head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.