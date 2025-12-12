Inside The Vikings

How Week 15 needs to break for the Vikings' best possible draft pick

If the Vikings can't make the playoffs, the next best thing will be securing the highest draft pick possible.
Joe Nelson|
Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

While a miracle path to the playoffs still exists, the more realistic outcome is that the Minnesota Vikings will miss the playoffs and be picking in the top half of the 2026 NFL Draft. Just how high will they pick?

If Minnesota isn't going to miraculously make the playoffs, losing out would bode well for the best possible pick in the first round of next year's draft. Knowing that, take a look at the teams the Vikings should be rooting for in Week 15.

Draft order

Record

Week 15

Preferred outcome

New record

1. NY Giants

2-11

vs. Washington

Loss

2-12

2. Las Vegas

2-11

at Philadelphia

Win

3-11

3. Tennessee

2-11

at 49ers

Win

3-11

4. Cleveland

3-10

at Chicago

Win

4-10

5. New Orleans

3-10

vs. Carolina

Win

4-10

6. Washington

3-10

at NY Giants

Win

4-10

7. NY Jets

3-10

at Jacksonville

Win

4-10

8. Arizona

3-10

at Houston

Win

4-10

9. Cincinnati

4-9

vs. Baltimore

Win

5-9

10. Atlanta (LAR)

4-9

at Tampa Bay

Win

5-9

11. Minnesota

5-8

at Dallas

Loss

5-9

12. Miami

6-7

at Pittsburgh

Win

7-7

13. Baltimore

6-7

at Cincinnati

Loss

6-8

14. Kansas City

6-7

vs. LA Chargers

Win

7-7

If everything happened perfectly, the top three picks would still belong to the Giants, Raiders, and Titans, but Minnesota would be in a three-way tie with Atlanta and Cincinnati, with all three only one game better than the teams picking 4-8: Browns, Saints, Commanders, Jets, and Cardinals.

Technically, Minnesota would be picking 10th in that scenario because they defeated Cincinnati and lost to Atlanta. That would give the Bengals the No. 9 pick, with Atlanta dropping to No. 11.

If the Bears beat the Browns in one of the early games on Sunday, the Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention. At that point, winning will do nothing positive for Minnesota's draft positioning, so fans would be wise to root for good health, J.J. McCarthy development, and a loss. That's the best-case scenario at that point.

Remember, the Vikings want the highest pick possible if they're not in the playoffs. That's especially true if there's any merit to the idea of Joe Burrow asking the Bengals to trade him. If that happens, Minnesota will want the most valuable pick possible to include in a package for Burrow, assuming they'd have interest in going all-in for one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

A pick inside the top 10 is still within reach for Minnesota, but going much higher is going to require the worst teams in the league winning some games down the stretch.

