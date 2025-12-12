How Week 15 needs to break for the Vikings' best possible draft pick
In this story:
While a miracle path to the playoffs still exists, the more realistic outcome is that the Minnesota Vikings will miss the playoffs and be picking in the top half of the 2026 NFL Draft. Just how high will they pick?
If Minnesota isn't going to miraculously make the playoffs, losing out would bode well for the best possible pick in the first round of next year's draft. Knowing that, take a look at the teams the Vikings should be rooting for in Week 15.
Draft order
Record
Week 15
Preferred outcome
New record
1. NY Giants
2-11
vs. Washington
Loss
2-12
2. Las Vegas
2-11
at Philadelphia
Win
3-11
3. Tennessee
2-11
at 49ers
Win
3-11
4. Cleveland
3-10
at Chicago
Win
4-10
5. New Orleans
3-10
vs. Carolina
Win
4-10
6. Washington
3-10
at NY Giants
Win
4-10
7. NY Jets
3-10
at Jacksonville
Win
4-10
8. Arizona
3-10
at Houston
Win
4-10
9. Cincinnati
4-9
vs. Baltimore
Win
5-9
10. Atlanta (LAR)
4-9
at Tampa Bay
Win
5-9
11. Minnesota
5-8
at Dallas
Loss
5-9
12. Miami
6-7
at Pittsburgh
Win
7-7
13. Baltimore
6-7
at Cincinnati
Loss
6-8
14. Kansas City
6-7
vs. LA Chargers
Win
7-7
If everything happened perfectly, the top three picks would still belong to the Giants, Raiders, and Titans, but Minnesota would be in a three-way tie with Atlanta and Cincinnati, with all three only one game better than the teams picking 4-8: Browns, Saints, Commanders, Jets, and Cardinals.
Technically, Minnesota would be picking 10th in that scenario because they defeated Cincinnati and lost to Atlanta. That would give the Bengals the No. 9 pick, with Atlanta dropping to No. 11.
If the Bears beat the Browns in one of the early games on Sunday, the Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention. At that point, winning will do nothing positive for Minnesota's draft positioning, so fans would be wise to root for good health, J.J. McCarthy development, and a loss. That's the best-case scenario at that point.
Remember, the Vikings want the highest pick possible if they're not in the playoffs. That's especially true if there's any merit to the idea of Joe Burrow asking the Bengals to trade him. If that happens, Minnesota will want the most valuable pick possible to include in a package for Burrow, assuming they'd have interest in going all-in for one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
A pick inside the top 10 is still within reach for Minnesota, but going much higher is going to require the worst teams in the league winning some games down the stretch.
More Vikings content that's worth your time
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm