Former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer announces recent dementia diagnosis
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer announced on Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with dementia.
In a post on his personal X account, Kramer revealed his diagnosis with the condition, saying he decided to go public after another former Vikings signal caller, Brett Favre, announced on Tuesday he was suffering from Parkinson's disease,
"With Brett Favre's announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic," Kramer posted Wednesday. "Doctors say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help. Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this.
"Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen. I'm grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself."
According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, head injuries such as concussions can be linked with developing dementia later in life. The study, published in 2021, found that a history of a single head injury was linked with a 1.25 times increased risk of dementia. History of two or more prior head injuries was associated with over two times increased risk of dementia.
Kramer was a first round draft pick by the Vikings, playing for Minnesota from 1977 to 1989. He threw for 24,775 yards, 159 touchdowns and 158 interceptions during his 13 years in Minnesota.
"It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans," continued Kramer. "Thank you for all the support and always remember, 'We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.'"