Two Trades With Dolphins That Would Instantly Elevate the Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are in full teardown mode, and the Vikings might just be able to take advantage.

A few years ago, the Dolphins had an electrifying offense under Mike McDaniel. They led the NFL in yards per game in 2023 but were blown out by the Chiefs in the wild card round, marking their second straight first-round exit. Two losing seasons later, they're starting over. McDaniel is gone, replaced by Jeff Hafley. Miami also has a new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan. And outside of a slightly puzzling quarterback addition, the roster has been ripped apart this offseason.

The Dolphins released QB Tua Tagovailoa, despite taking on a massive dead cap hit to do so. They released injured receiver Tyreek Hill, who was twice a first team All-Pro in Miami. They released Bradley Chubb, their top pass rusher. And on Tuesday morning, they traded their other star receiver — Jaylen Waddle — to the Broncos for first-round and third-round picks in next month's draft.

Miami seems to be parting ways with basically its entire core from the previous regime. In that context, it's not totally clear why they gave Malik Willis $45 million guaranteed this offseason, given that it may be difficult to evaluate him as their potential QB of the future on a talent-barren roster, but that's for them to figure out.

The reason we're discussing the Dolphins is that there's a chance they aren't done offloading talent and looking toward the future. And they happen to have two players — both of whom are heading into the final year of their contracts — who could be massive additions to the Vikings' offense via trade.

This isn't completely random thinking, either. The notable connection here is that Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings hired Frank Smith as their assistant head coach this offseason. Smith spent the last four years as McDaniel's offensive coodinator with the Dolphins. He is very familiar with the talents of the two players we're about to dive into.

RB De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Can you imagine how fun Achane would be in the Vikings' offense? Kyler Murray with Achane, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson would be an absolutely loaded attack. If the Vikings can find a way to pry him out of Miami, Achane would give them the explosive running back they haven't had in the O'Connell era.

We're talking about a legitimate superstar who has seen his workload and output increase every year since he was drafted in the third round in 2023. Achane burst onto the scene with ridiculous big-play production as a rookie, putting up nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on only 130 touches. His 7.8 yards per carry that year are easily an NFL record for a running back with at least 100 carries.

Achane had 1,500 total yards and 12 touchdowns in his second season, then had over 1,800 yards and 12 more TDs last year while leading the league at 5.7 yards per carry. He is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. That includes catching passes out of the backfield; his 145 receptions over the past two seasons are the most among all NFL running backs. If the Vikings want to implement some of the Dolphins' rushing schemes under Smith and get more explosive on the ground, Achane would be nothing short of a dream addition.

De’Von Achane jukes and scores from 48 yards out! 🔥



CINvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/LmbRm35dj1 — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

The question, of course, is whether or not it's realistic. Achane is only 24 years old and heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins could look to trade him, but they could also keep him around as a building block for Willis or a possible highly-drafted quarterback in 2027. If they are going to trade him, it would make sense for their price to be high. A second-round pick doesn't feel like enough.

For the Vikings to make a blockbuster deal happen, they might have to part with their first-round pick in this year's draft — and then give Achane a big contract extension to ensure he remains in Minnesota for more than one season. That's a hefty price, and one the Vikings may not be super inclined to pay when they already have a decent backfield duo of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones (which they could complement with a third-round rookie in this year's draft).

Still, with a player like Achane, it's fun to dream.

Jaylen Waddle was traded to Denver for a first and a third. That’s good value even though it’s a low-round first and a third.



Don’t be surprised if De’Von Achane is traded too.



This thing is going to the studs. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 17, 2026

Trade proposal

Vikings send: 2026 first-round pick (No. 18)

Dolphins send: RB De'Von Achane, 2026 fourth-round pick

C Aaron Brewer

Aaron Brewer | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Here's a guy who isn't nearly as well-known as Achane but would be a massive pickup for the Vikings in his own right. Last year, out of 40 centers who played at least 300 snaps, Brewer's 87.4 PFF grade trailed only the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey. His 91.5 run-blocking grade was the best in the NFL. Brewer earned second-team All-Pro honors for an incredible season.

The Vikings have a need at center due to Ryan Kelly's retirement. Brewer, a former Titans undrafted free agent, has emerged as one of the best centers in the league over his two years in Miami. He's 28 years old and heading into the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract. Brewer also wouldn't come cheap and would need a new deal, but a Day 2 pick could perhaps entice the Dolphins to part ways with him.

This one may not be likely either, but it might be more realistic than an Achane deal because of the cost. Smith knows better than anyone how good Brewer is. Adding him to a Vikings offensive line that is already set at the guard and tackle spots could take Minnesota to another level in 2026.

Trade proposal