5 things that stood out in the Vikings' preseason win over Raiders
The first preseason game is in the books and it provided a glimpse of the big-time potential both of Minnesota's 2024 first-round picks — quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner — possess. Let's dive into five things that stood out in the Vikings' 24-23 win over the Raiders.
1. J.J. McCarthy answers after throwing INT
McCarthy's first possession ended on a 3rd-and-10 pass that was intercepted, but he clearly gained comfort in his 16 minutes of play in the first half and then exploded in the third quarter, firing touchdown passes of 45 and 33 yards to Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield, respectively, on consecutive drives to gives the Vikings a 21-20 lead after trailing 20-7.
McCarthy finished 11-of-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
2. Dallas Turner looks awesome
The rookie edge rusher from Alabama made his presence felt on the first defensive series of his career. After the Raiders moved the ball deep into Minnesota territory, Turner hit quarterback Aidan O'Connell on a speed rush that saw him fly by the left tackle, and then a few plays later he sacked O'Connell to force the Raiders into a field goal attempt.
3. Kene Nwangwu's long touchdown run
Nwangwu was the backup running back to starter Ty Chandler, who started because Aaron Jones didn't play, and he looked good when the second team offensive line opened a huge hole that he sped through and ran untouched 48 yards for Minnesota's first touchdown of the preseason.
4. The starters and backups on the offensive line
Sam Darnold started at quarterback and was protected by a line featuring Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram and Brian O'Neill. Darrisaw, Bradbury and O'Neill are locks to remain in the starting lineup, and it's a good bet at this point that Brandel and Ingram will be the starting guards.
Who were the first linemen in the game as backups? David Quessenberry appears to be the backup left tackle and rookie Walter Rouse got the backup right tackle snaps. Fellow rookie Michael Jurgens was the backup center and the backup left and right guards were Dan Feeney and Tyrese Robinson.
The key name not playing with the 1s or 2s? Dalton Risner.
5. Bo Richter making a name for himself
The undrafted rookie out of Air Force was disruptive as an edge rusher. He's a bit of a freak athlete, running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical, and he flashed his skills with a pair of sacks in the third quarter.
Richter had three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss for Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl last year.
He might be a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but Saturday's performance will only help his cause.