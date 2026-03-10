Minnesota Vikings 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Day 2 News and Rumors

After signing just one player outside of the organization on the first day of NFL free agency, Day 2 is here, and the news and rumors connecting the Minnesota Vikings to free agents are sure to continue.

Top headlines so far

– Jalen Nailor Leaves Vikings, Lands Three-Year Deal With Raiders

– Ryan Wright Signs With Saints, Leaving Vikings in Need of a Punter

– Vikings Signing Veteran Cornerback James Pierre

– How Daniel Jones Could Torpedo the Vikings' Pursuit of Kyler Murray

- Vikings Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Remaining Targets at Positions of Need

9:05 a.m. — All-Pro long snapper stays with Vikings

Andrew DePaolo is staying with the Vikings on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to Adam Schefter.

The veteran long snapper is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, having been named to the First Team in 2022 and 2024, and the Second Team in 2023 and 2025.

Three-time Pro-Bowl long snapper Andrew DePaola is returning to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $1.725 million deal, per @seanstellato. DePaola now will be snapping for his 12th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/iWoIF0G6P6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

7:40 a.m. — Latest on Kyler Murray

Why was it so quiet in the Kyler Murray world on Monday? According to Arizona sports insider John Gambadora, Murray's camp is simply playing by the rules. Despite widespread belief that he'll be released, Murray isn't allowed to talk with other teams until the Cardinals make an official announcement.

"Kyler Murray and his camp seem to be playing everything within the rules. Am told they will not discuss him with any other teams until he is officially released by the Cardinals. Could be why everything with him was so quiet today," Gambadoro said late Monday night.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday morning that he still likes the Vikings as the favorite to sign Murray, "but until and unless the Arizona Cardinals go public with their plans to say goodbye to Kyler Murray, he is stuck in a little bit of a limbo situation."

From @GMFB: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray looms as one of the biggest names out there. pic.twitter.com/e2OpdIcE4g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

7:15 a.m. — Giants wanted Vikings' Josh McCown

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo allegedly said the Giants made an offer to Vikings passing game coordinator/QB coach Josh McCown to be their passing game coordinator, but the Vikings blocked it from happening. Garafolo also apparently said McCown interviewed with the Giants for their offensive coordinator job.