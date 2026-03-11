Ripple Effects of Failed Ravens–Maxx Crosby Trade Could Impact Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby after Crosby allegedly failed a physical, leaving the Raiders in a lurch and the Ravens still in search of a game-changing pass rusher.

What happens next could impact the Minnesota Vikings, who are reportedly looking to trade edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Before the Crosby news shook the NFL world on Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling said "we'll probably have some resolution" to Greenard's situation with the Vikings "in the next few days."

The Raiders can still trade Crosby, though the price of two first-round picks to get him may have dropped with concerns about his knee, which he had surgery on to repair a torn meniscus in January. Will the Cowboys still be interested, and how much will they offer? Dallas reportedly offered first- and second-round picks for Crosby before the Ravens offered two first-rounders.

Will the Ravens call the Vikings about Greenard? What about Trey Hendrickson, whose Bengals career is coming to an end as he is expected to sign with a new team in the near future.

Would Baltimore or any other team seeking a premier pass rusher prefer Hendrickson over Greenard? Hendrickson is a monster, but he's 31 years old compared to Greenard, who turns 29 this summer. Hendrickson also has 117 games of NFL wear-and-tear on his body, compared to 77 for Greenard.

"Everyone knew he had a knee injury. Everyone knew he finished on injured reserve," said NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who said every team also knew that Crosby had surgery to repair his meniscus. "It does bear mentioning: 32 teams, 32 doctors, 32 degrees of risk tolerance. What one team might be willing to accept — whether it's in the draft process, a free agent signing, a trade — is something that another team might say, 'We're simply not going to go there.'"

Pelissero says the Cowboys "would remain interested" after finishing the runner-up to Baltimore before the Ravens backed out.

"Other teams, I'm missing the calls right now from other teams trying to find out what's going on because all the other pass rushers have gotten agreements. Do the Ravens now, who didn't get a pass rusher, try to flip one of those players that agreed to a deal some place else? Because now they need another pass rusher for that defense," Pelissero said.

"There are so many different tentacles to this. We never see this happen. It is going to be a free agency frenzy that has now gone into a physical frenzy."

Other NFL GMs have a lot of questions after the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade because of what they told the Raiders were medical concerns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CIQSMCpHXT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

What the Vikings know is that the Ravens were star hunting and specifically hunting for a star pass rusher. With Crosby out of the picture, Hendrickson and Greenard are probably the next-best options. With fewer star pass rushers available and another buyer back in the market, the price for Greenard might have gone up because of the Crosby trade disaster.