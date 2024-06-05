New linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has not yet practiced with Vikings due to foot injury
Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Dolphins. The 28-year-old Rock Valley, Iowa native is part of an offseason overhaul of the Vikings' edge defenders that includes fellow free agent signing Jonathan Greenard and first-round pick Dallas Turner.
The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that Van Ginkel is still rehabbing for a foot injury he suffered during the Dolphins' final regular season game in 2023.
Speaking to reports Tuesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he is "pleased" with where Van Ginkel is at in his recovery process.
"With the rules the way they are now, with the ability to designate guys for return, you can find ways to get guys out practicing with the team and on a timeline that might have been different in years past when you would have used the physically unable to perform list," said O'Connell. "So, we'll keep you guys updated on how that'll go. I can just say between, really, it's T.J. [Hockenson] and [Andrew] Van Ginkel at this point. We're very pleased with where they're at. They've pretty much been 100 % participation even in a camp where they can't fully actively participate in every rep. It's been huge, I know, from the doctors and from our training staff standpoint, their commitment to being here to do that."
Van Ginkel registered 17 sacks in five seasons with the Dolphins. In 2023, Van Ginkel posted career highs in defensive grade (91.1), pass-rushing grade (90.6) and coverage grade (87.3), according to Pro Football Focus. He was a fifth-round pick for Miami when current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was the Dolphins' head coach.