Vikings bench Ed Ingram, start Dalton Risner at RG vs. Titans
The Vikings have made the switch: They're going with Dalton Risner, not Ed Ingram, at right guard for today's game against the Titans.
Ingram has started all 42 games he's been active for since being drafted in the second round in 2022. But there's been more bad than good during that span, particularly when it comes to pass protection. Ingram was among the lowest-graded offensive linemen in the league as a rookie, then improved to passable in 2023, but hasn't taken a third-year leap this season. He's currently 60th in PFF pass blocking grade out of the 62 guards who have played at least 300 snaps this season.
Risner, who will be making his season debut in Nashville, has a history of solid play in pass protection, even if he isn't as athletic in run blocking as Ingram. A former second-round pick himself, Risner spent four years as the Broncos' starting left guard before signing with the Vikings last season. In 2023, he took over for Ezra Cleveland at LG midseason.
Notably, Risner will be playing right guard today for the first time in his NFL career. He's always been on the left side, but he worked at RG back in training camp this year and is now taking over for Ingram at that spot. Blake Brandel will continue to hold it down at left guard for the Vikings.
It makes sense for the Vikings to make the change today, as one of the Titans' strengths is a defensive line led by Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and monstrous rookie T'Vondre Sweat.