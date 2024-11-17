Vikings-Titans live score updates: NFL regular season Week 11
The Vikings can complete a clean sweep of the AFC South today with a win over the 2-7 Titans in Nashville. They're hoping to do so in a manner that will be a bit less stressful than their last two wins over the Jaguars and Colts — games in which the Vikings turned it over 6 times and scored a combined 3 points in the first half.
It'll largely depend on Sam Darnold's ability to take care of the football. He's thrown five interceptions over the last two weeks after throwing five in the first seven games of the season. Several of those have come deep in opposing territory, keeping points off the board for Minnesota. The Vikings need Darnold to get back to the way he was playing earlier this season.
The Titans have struggled mightily this year and come into this game with a -83 point differential. But if anything is going to keep them in this game and give them a chance against a 7-2 Vikings team, it's a defense that ranks in the top half of the league in most advanced metrics. Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker are among the leaders of a group that figures to put up a fight against Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Tennessee also needs its quarterback, Will Levis, to take care of the ball. He's coming off a solid, interception-free performance against the Chargers, but turnovers have been an issue in his young career. Levis faces a tough challenge today against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in numerous statistics, including takeaways.
This is a big one for the Vikings, who need to find a way to get to 8-2 if they're going to remain within striking distance of the Lions in the NFC North. Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
Second quarter
Vikings 13, Titans 3
7:40 — Sam Darnold sneaks into the end zone to cap a 16-play, 89-yard drive for the Vikings, which was aided by a questionable flag on the Titans on 4th and goal. Parker Romo missed the PAT.
First quarter
Vikings 7, Titans 3
3:16 — There's an explosive play for the Vikings' offense. Sam Darnold hits a wide open Jordan Addison, who bursts to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
Titans 3, Vikings 0
4:39 — The Titans turn their takeaway into three points.
10:31 — The turnover woes continue for the Vikings' offense. Aaron Jones drops a pitch from Sam Darnold and the Titans recover.
11:18 — Blake Cashman gets a sack for the Vikings to force a punt on the opening possession.