Vikings-Jaguars live score updates: NFL regular season Week 10
On paper, this feels like a game the Vikings should win comfortably. But in the NFL, you never know.
The 6-2 Vikings are at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville to take on the 2-7 Jaguars on Sunday. The Jags will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a shoulder injury, so former Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones is making his first start with his new team. He's got a tough assignment against the Vikings' elite defense, which is back to full health due to the return of linebacker Blake Cashman from a toe injury.
Jones will look to lean on a solid group of weapons, which is led by rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Tank Bigsby, and TE Evan Engram. But he'll have to do it behind an offensive line that is down two starters from the beginning of the season. One of those, left tackle Cam Robinson, will be starting for the visiting team on Sunday thanks to a trade that happened a couple weeks ago. The other, former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland, is out with an injury.
On the other side of the ball, the Vikings should be set up well to rack up yards and points against a Jaguars defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in all of the major statistical categories. Sam Darnold will be looking to continue his strong season, but he'll hope to avoid the turnovers that hurt him and the offense in last weekend's win over the Colts. With Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, among others, Darnold has a dangerous group of playmakers at his disposal.
This feels like a win the Vikings have to have if they're going to remain in the NFC North race with the Lions, who have won six in a row ahead of their Sunday night game against the Texans. A loss would be a major, major letdown for Kevin O'Connell's team.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game!
Live updates
First quarter
1:20 — Uh oh. Sam Darnold just threw another interception. This one was deflected by Tyson Campbell and grabbed by Foyesade Oluokun. Not a great start for the visitors.
Jaguars 7, Vikings 3
3:44 — That was too easy for the Jacksonville offense. They picked up a couple big chunks and punched in a touchdown on a Mac Jones QB sneak.
Vikings 3, Jaguars 0
7:56 — The Vikings are on the board first, but a promising opening drive stalled in Jaguars territory. Parker Romo, who is stepping in for the injured Will Reichard, drilled a 45-yarder on his first career field goal attempt.