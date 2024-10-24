Vikings reveal inactives list ahead of TNF game against Rams
The Vikings have announced their list of inactive players for Thursday night's game against the Rams:
- LB Blake Cashman (toe injury)
- CB Akayleb Evans (hip injury)
- CB Dwight McGlothern
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
- RB Myles Gaskin
- OT Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien is technically inactive but is available as the emergency third quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens. Not on this list are TE T.J. Hockenson and G Dalton Risner, but both remain on injured reserve and will not play tonight. Hockenson will be activated on Friday and is expected to make his season debut against the Colts in Week 9. Risner could also play in that game, but his timeline is less certain.
Cashman was ruled out earlier this week; he'll miss a second consecutive game due to turf toe. Without their No. 1 linebacker, the Vikings will again lean on second-year player Ivan Pace Jr., who played every defensive snap last week. Kamu Grugier-Hill could also see some playing time at LB.
Evans, McGlothern, Rodriguez, Gaskin, and Rouse are all backups. Evans is dealing with a hip injury, but the rest are healthy scratches from the lineup.
Inactive for the Rams: CB Tre'Davious White, RB Cody Schrader, WR Jordan Whittington, and DE Desjuan Johnson. Star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are active and will play, although it's unclear what Nacua's snap count will look like. The Rams have several starters on injured reserve, including three offensive linemen and a few defensive players.
Kickoff for tonight's game in Los Angeles is at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.