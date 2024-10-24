Vikings-Rams major updates: Hockenson and Risner out, Nacua in
T.J. Hockenson will not make his season debut Thursday against the Rams. Instead, the Vikings have ruled him out for Thursday Night Football and the plan is to activate him from injured reserve on Friday and have him debut Sunday, Nov. 3 against the Colts.
Dalton Risner has also been ruled out. The guard has been on injured reserve with a back injury and there was clearly some thought from the Vikings to have him replace Ed Ingram at right guard, but that potential reality won't arrive until the Colts game or later.
Hockenson hasn't played this season as he's continued his rehab from a torn ACL suffered on Christmas Eve last year. Once he's back on the field, it gives Sam Darnold another lethal receiving option and should help open things up for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
In 25 regular-season games with the Vikings, Hockenson has totaled 155 catches for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns. On a per-game average, that's good for 6.2 catches and 59 yards.
The only two tight ends with receptions for Minnesota this season are Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver, who have combined for 18 catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns. That equates to an average of three catches and 20.8 yards per game from the tight ends.
Meanwhile, the Rams will get wide receiver Cooper Kupp back after he missed the last four games with ankle injury. That gives Matthew Stafford a No. 1 receiving option. As for Puka Nacua, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a knee injury, he's been activated from IR by the Rams and is expected to play.
Nacua's return wasn't expected until a report broke earlier Thursday that he was doing well just two days after the Rams opened his 21-day practice window and that there was optimism for him to return against the Vikings.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT and the game will be available on Amazon Prime and FOX 9 in Minnesota or FOX 11 in the Los Angeles viewing area.