Watch: Kevin O'Connell's locker room speech after Vikings beat Texans
As he is known to do, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave an electric speech to his team in the locker room following their blowout win over the Texans on Sunday.
"I don't know if I've been more proud of a football team, from a standpoint of what we talked about last night: You guys coming to life," O'Connell said. "We won the turnover battle, we ran for more yards than they did, we kept the chunks off the tape. You know what this is starting to feel like? A team that believes, every time we take the field, we're going to win a football game. And when adversity hits, we're gonna figure it out together."
"Feels real to me, fellas," he continued. "It feels real. You guys know I wouldn't lie to you, I started out training camp saying I would never, ever lie to you guys. And I can tell you right now, we are capable of absolutely anything that is out in front of us right now. We are capable of stacking it all together, leaning in with one another, and special, special s*** is gonna happen to this football team."
The Vikings certainly looked like a team capable of doing special things this season on Sunday. Sam Darnold threw four touchdown passes, Brian Flores' defense recorded two takeaways and five sacks for the third consecutive week, and Minnesota cruised to a victory over a very good Texans team.
O'Connell went on to highlight several Vikings who were going against their former team in this game. That included game balls for former Texans Jonathan Greenard, who had three sacks; Kamu Grugier-Hill, who had an early interception and another pass breakup while filling in for injured starter Ivan Pace Jr.; and equipment director Mike Parson.
Game balls also went to Aaron Jones, for his 148-yard performance, and to Darnold.
"Make no mistake about it, it was not close who led their team today and who made the plays he had to make. Leaning on him all year long, Sammy Darnold," O'Connell said while announcing the final game ball.
O'Connell also joked in his postgame press conference that he wanted to give a game ball to every Vikings fan in attendance, but couldn't do so for budget reasons.
The Vikings will look to keep their undefeated train rolling next Sunday in their first divisional game of the season against the 2-1 Packers at Lambeau Field.