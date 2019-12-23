VikingMaven
How to Watch Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Packers Channel, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Will Ragatz

Only one game remains in Week 16, and it's a big one. The eyes of the football world will be fixated on Minneapolis on Monday night, as the 10-4 Vikings and 11-3 Packers square off with a lot on the line.

For the Vikings, this is a chance to remain undefeated at home and pick up their first truly impressive win on the season. A victory would be a major confidence-booster as they head into the playoffs.

The Packers are looking to sweep the Vikings for the first time since 2014. They could make a statement with a road win in primetime.

Most importantly, both teams have a lot to play for when it comes to their playoff seeding.

Here's the rest of the preview content you may have missed this week:

My pick: Packers 31, Vikings 21: On paper, the Vikings are the better team. Add in their advantage of playing at home, and there's a reason why they're favored by five. But it's still awfully hard for me to pick them to win this game. I think Aaron Rodgers is going to light up the Vikings' struggling secondary, and the defense as a whole will fall back to earth after playing so well against the Chargers.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich), Westwood One Sports (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner)

Online/Streaming: WatchESPN

