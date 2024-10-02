Aaron Rodgers limited as Jets, Vikings unveil first injury reports of the week
The first injury reports of the week have been unveiled by the Vikings and Jets ahead of their international showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, and it is good news for Minnesota and some concerning news from the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. While Rodgers isn't expected to miss the game, his knee will be a big area of focus. Earlier this week he said that his knee was sore and swollen following New York's 10-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was also limited Wednesday with a toe injury and starting right tackle Morgan Moses did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith didn't practice but that was due to a scheduled rest day.
Things are looking up for the Vikings, who at 4-0 have won the last two games without starting inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle). Pace was limited in practice Wednesday but the expectation is that he could ready to return to the lineup Sunday in London.
Cornerback Akayleb Evans missed Wednesday's practice with an illness and tight end Josh Oliver and wide receiver Brandon Powell were limited with a wrist and chest injuries, respectively.
Sam Darnold was a full participant even though he's on the injury report with a knee issue.