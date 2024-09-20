Final Vikings injury report vs. Texans: Addison, Turner, Ivan Pace Jr. ruled out
The Vikings will be without linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (quad/ankle), wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), and rookie OLB Dallas Turner (knee) against the Texans on Sunday, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday.
Everyone else, including Justin Jefferson, is off the final injury report. There are no players listed as questionable.
Turner's absence was known on Thursday and Addison missing another game was expected, but it's a bit of a surprise that the Vikings will be without Pace this weekend. He was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a quad injury, and O'Connell said he also picked up an ankle issue on Thursday.
Pace, who emerged as a standout player for the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last year, has played 86 defensive snaps over the first two games. He's second on the team, behind fellow LB Blake Cashman, with 15 tackles. Without Pace, the Vikings may turn to players like Kamu Grugier-Hill and Brian Asamoah II alongside Cashman.
O'Connell said Addison made progress over the course of the week, but the team wants to be smart with him and make sure he's back near 100 percent with his ankle before he returns to action. His absence means Jalen Nailor will be Minnesota's WR2 for the second week in a row.
Turner hopes to return for the Vikings' Week 4 matchup with the Packers in Green Bay.