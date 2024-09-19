Inside The Vikings

Vikings' Dallas Turner will miss Sunday's game, hopes to return in Week 4

Turner (knee) won't play against the Texans, but he doesn't expect to be out long.

Will Ragatz

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates his sack with linebacker Jihad Ward (52) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
/ Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Vikings rookie outside linebacker Dallas Turner told reporters on Thursday that he won't play against the Texans on Sunday due to his knee injury, but said he's hoping to return for Minnesota's Week 4 trip to Green Bay.

Turner was seen wearing a knee brace as he walked around the Vikings' practice facility this week. On Thursday, he was working on a side field along with wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), who appears set to miss this weekend's game as well.

It's nothing serious, according to Turner, but he won't be able to play against Houston.

"My teammates are playing against the Texans, so trying to support them any way possible," he said.

The Vikings traded up to select Turner with the 17th overall pick out of Alabama this year. The rookie played 35 defensive snaps and recorded his first career sack against the Giants in Week 1, but he was limited to 18 snaps in Week 2 against the 49ers.

Minnesota's top three edge rushers are Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Pat Jones II, who has surprised with four sacks through two weeks. Jihad Ward often lines up inside, but he's listed as an OLB as well. The Vikings could consider elevating Andre Carter II or Bo Richter from the practice squad this week in Turner's absence.

