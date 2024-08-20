Injury updates on Vikings' T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison
If Sam Darnold is going to succeed, he's going to need a full complement of weapons. Justin Jefferson is healthy, but the Vikings' next two top receiving options — tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Jordan Addison — are recovering from injuries.
Hockenson is approaching eight months since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee and he remains on the physically unable to perform list. Addison sprained his left ankle during last week's joint practices with the Browns. How much longer will they be out?
According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, Hockenson has "looked a little hesitant at times" when he's seen him working out on the side fields at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, whereas he's optimistic that Addison will be ready to go for the Sep. 8 opener against New York.
"Looked a little hesitant at times, a little bit more so than a week or two ago," said Wolfson, talking about Hockenson Monday during a guest appearance on SKOR North. "I think bottom line on Hockenson, after the bye, does that mean like late October, early November? It's still going to be a bit on T.J. Hockenson, so you want Jordan Addison back as soon as possible. But we're dealing with a pretty significant ankle sprain that is going to set him back for at least another week to two weeks."
The Vikings have not publicized a timeline for Hockenson, so everything is speculation. That said, the bye arrives in Week 6, which could put Hockenson's return in line for the Oct. 20 showdown with his former team, the Detroit Lions, in Minneapolis.
"I think [Addison will] be back practicing the Wednesday of Giants week," Wolfson added, "but I don't know if the ankle is going to be 100% in that moment. This type of ankle injury takes multiple weeks to truly recover from."
The Vikings haven't announced what kind of ankle injury Addison has, but Wolfson suggested that those who believe he suffered a high ankle sprain are on the right track.
With Hockenson still out and Robert Tonyan not practicing because of back spasms, the Vikings could very well enter the regular season with Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver and Nick Muse as their top three available tight ends.
If Addison isn't ready for the opener, the receivers behind Jefferson could be Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield.
Darnold will get his top weapons eventually, but it might not be ideal for the first month or more of the season.