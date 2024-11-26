Ivan Pace Jr. heads to injured reserve, Vikings sign former first-round pick Jamin Davis
The Vikings have placed linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Pace's absence will be a huge hole for the Vikings. The second-year linebacker is third on the team in total tackles (59), with six tackles for loss. He also has registered three sacks and one fumble return for a touchdown. Pace has the fifth-best pass-rushing grade (83.2) among interior linebackers across the NFL and the eighth-best run-defense grade (85.6).
It is possible this is just a short-term injured reserve stint for Pace, which means he will miss the next four games — Dec. 1 vs. Arizona, Dec. 8 vs. Atlanta, Dec. 16 vs. Chicago and Dec. 22 at Seattle — at minimum, meaning the earliest he could return is Dec. 29 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed former first-round pick Jamin Davis from the Packers' practice squad.
Davis, 25, was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. He appeared in 50 games, starting 36, over four seasons for Washington before being cut in October. Davis has 282 combined tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception in his career. He never appeared for the Packers.
The Vikings also announced they have activated undrafted rookie linebacker Gabe Murphy off of injured reserve.