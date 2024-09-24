Jordan Addison's cryptic post garners prayer emoji from Packers star
Has Jordan Addison signaled he may miss more time due to an ankle injury suffered in the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Giants? That's up to your own interpretation.
Addison posted a picture Monday on his personal Instagram account, showing himself walking off the MetLife Stadium field with a towel draped over his head after suffering the injury. A lack of caption on the photo has left some to wonder what the meaning of the post could be.
Several commenters took it as an ominous sign of Addison's recovery, with multiple people offering prayers and support. Packers receiver Jayden Reed and Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock both commented with the prayers emoji.
The second-year receiver has missed the Vikings' past two games and has yet to practice since suffering the injury. Kevin O'Connell told media the Monday following the Week 1 win that Addison was experiencing "pretty significant soreness" in the ankle. More recently, O'Connell said that Addison had made some progress but that the team wants to be smart with him, making sure he's near 100% before returning him to action.
Addison's absence has meant a bigger role for Jalen Nailor, who has caught seven passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 3-0 start.
O'Connell is set to speak to media Wednesday, where he could potentially provide an update on the progress Addison has made towards a return.