Jordan Addison has 'pretty significant' ankle soreness, Week 2 status in doubt
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has "pretty significant soreness" in his injured ankle, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday. Addison left Sunday's opener against the Giants in the third quarter after getting tackled awkwardly.
Based on O'Connell's comments, it sounds like there's a very real chance the Vikings will be without their No. 2 receiver for next weekend's home game against the 49ers.
"He's got pretty significant soreness, getting some treatment today and we'll kinda see how it goes," O'Connell said. "He's responded in the past pretty quickly with a similar injury, so we'll just see. Still hopeful that Jordan will have a chance this week, but we'll be smart with him, knowing it's a long season and how important he is to our offense."
Addison had three catches against New York before leaving with the injury. It's his other ankle, not the one he hurt during training camp joint practices last month. O'Connell said that at most, Addison will be limited in practice this week.
Last year, Addison had the best game of his rookie season in the Vikings' upset win over the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium, catching seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. If he's unable to go in this Sunday's rematch, the Vikings would turn to Jalen Nailor as their WR2 behind Justin Jefferson.
Nailor caught a touchdown pass against the Giants and emerged feeling good after dealing with an ankle injury of his own last week in practice. He only played 26 of the Vikings' 55 snaps in Week 1, but that number will go way up if Addison's out in Week 2.
"I'm gonna tell Speedy (Nailor) to prepare as if you're gonna be playing a lot more snaps, and a lot more first and second down, early-down snaps," O'Connell said.