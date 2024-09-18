Justin Jefferson injury update: Vikings star on track to play vs. Texans
Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be on track to play against the Texans in Sunday's big Week 3 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. He suffered a quad contusion against the 49ers but downplayed the severity of the injury afterwards, saying he would get the injury treated this week and be ready to go for the next game.
Jefferson participated in the Vikings' walk-through on Wednesday. Even if he misses a practice to start the week or is limited, the outlook for his availability on Sunday looks positive.
"Whether he's a participant today or not, hoping to get him a little more work throughout the week as we progress forward," Kevin O'Connell said. "I know Justin's very much looking forward to getting an opportunity to play, so if we can avoid any setbacks or things like that throughout the week, hoping to have him. Long way to go until Sunday."
The Vikings would obviously love to have their best player available in another difficult challenge against a 2-0 Texans team. Assuming he plays, the matchup between Jefferson and his former LSU teammate, Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., will be a fun one.
As for Vikings No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), the outlook is a bit murkier. He didn't practice at all last week and would need to get in at least a limited session at some point to have a chance to play.
"Jordan's kind of still in that day-to-day world where we just have to see how he responds to whatever Tyler (Williams) has got planned for him and then what he's able to take part in with us," O'Connell said. "Hopefully it progresses throughout the week."
If Addison misses another game, Jalen Nailor would reprise his role as the WR2 for O'Connell and Sam Darnold.