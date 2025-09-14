Inside The Vikings

Report: Don't be surprised if Harrison Smith is out for another week

The Vikings could be without their veteran safety in Week 2.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was a limited participant at practice this week as he continues to work back from illness. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that "it would not be a surprise" if Minnesota waits one more week to play its veteran defensive back.

Smith is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, according to the team's final injury report. At 36 years old, it doesn't make much sense for the Vikings to rush Smith back unless he's 100% healthy.

"We're kind of fluid with if I'm ready to go or not. Like, am I going to help the team or not? That's all that matters," Smith responded when asked about the timeline for his return earlier this week.

If Smith can't go, Jay Ward would be in line for more snaps at safety alongside Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson.

The Vikings' home opener is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC's weekly Sunday Nigh Football broadcast againts the Falcons.

