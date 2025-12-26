Harrison Smith gets emotional with massive career decision looming

We saw Harrison Smith turn back to the clock on against the Lions. He put together a vintage performance with three total tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one interception on Christmas Day. But was it his penultimate game in a Vikings uniform?

At 36 years old, Smith has established himself as one of the best players to ever wear a Vikings uniform. Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked if he could "envision" him coming back next season for a 15th year in Minnesota.

"I've been nudge, nudge, and kind of catching him, picking some spots to keep on saying, 'Man, I know you're having a lot of fun doing it,'" he responded. "He's remarkable. He's one of my absolute, all-time favorites."

Kevin O'Connell is trying to "nudge" Harrison Smith into one more season with the Vikings 👀



"I've been nudge nudge and kind of, catching him, picking [my] spots to keep on saying, 'I know you're having a lot of fun doing it, so...'"



"He's remarkable. He's one of my absolute… pic.twitter.com/KkOfGrT4y9 — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) December 26, 2025

Smith is on pace to play his fewest snaps this season since 2013, when he played in only eight games. A 36-year-old safety is never going to play at an All-Pro level, but he's still contributing to Minnesota's defense and Thursday's performance against the Lions proved that.

He was one of the few defensive players recognized on the Netflix broadcast postgame, and then O'Connell had him a game ball in one of his legendary postgame locker room speeches.

"One of the best to ever do it in this uniform man," O'Connell said.

Love this football team.



Love what these guys are about.



It goes well beyond football with the men in this room. pic.twitter.com/hJnCeRPwhi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 26, 2025

Smith is under contract for 2026, and his cap hit would only be $4.3 million. If he wants to play another season, a return to Minnesota would be a no-brainer on the Vikings' end.

"I've been playing a long time, and I don't think I have had fun like that in my whole career," Smith said in the locker room after Thursday's win. "This group of guys are special, man. I appreciate every one of you."

Smith has more than 1,100 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 39 interceptions and even four touchdowns in his NFL career. He has performed like one of the best safeties in the league over the last decade, and he has put together a strong case as a future NFL Hall of Famer.

It sounds like O'Connell would love to have him back next season, but he'll have one game left in the 2025 regular season. Smith's looming decision about his playing future will be one of the biggest offseason storylines to follow for the Vikings.

