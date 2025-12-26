Vikings snap count analysis and notable PFF grades against Lions on Christmas Day

A historic performance from the Vikings' defense overshadowed a forgettable afternoon for Max Brosmer and the offense on Christmas Day against the Lions. Here are the most notable snap counts, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and more from Thursday's win over Detroit.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 54)

* QB Max Brosmer: 54

* LT Justin Skule: 54

* LG Donovan Jackson: 54

* C Michael Jurgens: 54

* RG Will Fries: 54

* RT Blake Brandel: 54

* WR Justin Jefferson: 53

* TE Josh Oliver: 50

* WR Jordan Addison: 42

* RB Aaron Jones: 35

* FB C.J. Ham: 26

* WR Jalen Nailor: 23

* TE Benjamin Yurosek: 14

* TE Ben Sims: 14

* RB Ty Chandler: 13

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Minnesota's makeshift offensive line stuck together for all 54 snaps on Thursday. It certainly wasn't pretty, but it was just enough to pull out a win. With T.J. Hockenson out, Oliver saw an expanded role with 50 snaps. Chandler acted as the team's second running back with Jordan Mason out with an injury.

Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Brandel — 68.0

2. Addison — 67.6

3. Chandler — 65.0

4. Jefferson — 65.0

5. Skule — 64.5

Despite allowing seven sacks as an offensive line unit, Brandel was Minnesota's highest-graded offensive player. There wasn't much success with the pass game, but Addison's 65-yard rushing touchdown resulted in him being one of the team's top performers.

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 64)

* CB Byron Murphy Jr.: 64

* LB Eric Wilson: 64

* LB Blake Cashman: 64

* S Harrison Smith: 64

* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 61

* CB Isaiah Rodgers: 61

* DT Jonathan Allen: 48

* DE Jalen Redmond: 47

* DT Javon Hargrave: 47

* OLB Dallas Turner: 46

* CB Jay Ward: 39

* DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 32

* S Theo Johnson: 30

* CB Fabian Moreau: 27

* DE Elijah Williams: 6

* DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 4

Minnesota's defense forced six turnovers as a unit, and they only played 16 total players. It was the usual suspects as Brian Flores' defense put together a dominant performance.

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) eats a steak after the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Turner — 83.6

2. Cashman — 81.2

3. Smith — 79.7

4. Ward — 77.7

5. Murphy — 76.6

Turner's 83.6 PFF grade is the highest grade of the season, and he finished with five QB pressures and one sack on the afternoon. Smith had an impressive afternoon in what could be the final NFL game of his career.

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) eats a steak after the game against the Detroit Lions while being interviewed by Dianna Russini at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

