Vikings-Lions injury updates: Aaron Jones limited, Alex Anzalone upgraded
Star Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (quad) remained a limited participant during the team's practice on Thursday. Star Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm), meanwhile, was upgraded to a full participant Thursday as his status improves ahead of the Week 18 showdown between the two teams for the top seed in the NFC.
Jones was banged up in the Vikings' 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. He told media on Wednesday he would be available for Sunday's game that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Despite getting upgraded, it's still a doubt whether Anzalone will play Sunday as he has missed the past six games.
Elsewhere for Minnesota, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill missed his second straight day of practice with an illness, while Patrick Jones II (knee) also did not participate on Thursday for a second consecutive day.
Corner Fabian Moreau (hip) was limited Thursday after missing the past two contests. Ed Ingram (back) was also limited. Fullback C.J. Ham (quad) and safety Harrison Smith (foot) were both upgraded from limited to full participants. Smith missed the team's win over the Green Bay on Sunday.
Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) was one of three Detroit players who did not participate Thursday, with guard Christian Mahogany (illness) and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (illness) as the other players who were absent.
Linebacker Jack Campbell (rib) and corner Amik Robertson (calf) were both upgraded to full participant statuses after being as limited Wednesday.