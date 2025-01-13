Vikings rookie defensive lineman Taki Taimani ruled out against Rams
The Minnesota Vikings ruled out rookie defensive tackle Taki Taimani for Monday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Taimani was previously listed questionable due to an ankle injury.
Taimani, who signed with the Vikings this offseason as an undrafted free agent, hasn't played since Week 8 after landing on the injured reserve due to the ankle injury. He's currently in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve. Taimani, 25, has played in seven games for the Vikings this season, recording three total tackles.
Taimani was one of just three players on Minnesota's final injury report on Saturday. The Vikings have already ruled out outside linebacker Pat Jones II (knee) and running back Cam Akers (illness) was listed as questionable for the game.
The Vikings have not ruled out Akers, meaning he should be available for Monday night's game.
The Rams only had two players appear on their injury report this week: tight end Hunter Long and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein. Long was a full participant all week, and Havenstein, the Rams' starting right tackle, saw his status upgraded from limited participant earlier in the week to a full participant Saturday. Both players are expected to be good to go.
In addition to ruling out Taimani, the Vikings also signed tackle Marcellus Johnson to the practice squad on Monday.
The Vikings and Rams kick off at 7 p.m. Monday in Arizona.
