Brian Flores' possible Vikings exit takes another step with Ravens' interest

Brian Flores is one step closer to leaving the Minnesota Vikings.

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview Flores for their head coaching job, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is reporting that the interview will take place next week.

It's the first known interview request for Flores, who has been Minnesota's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. The Vikings finished third in total yards allowed and seventh in points allowed this season.

The rumor mill is also surging with speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders' pursuit of a new head coach, which is being led by Tom Brady, could lead to Flores. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are interested in hiring Flores as their defensive coordinator, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Why would Flores consider a lateral move when he's established himself with the Vikings? Minnesota sports insider Jon Krawcyznski speculated earlier this week that there may be some behind-the-scenes drama involving Flores and the Vikings.

"There does seem to be some sort of murmurings of discontent, of a butting of heads behind the scenes with other people in the organization, that there is some intrigue about, even if he didn't get the Raiders job or another head coaching job, that there still is a real possibility that Flores could leave for another defensive coordinator job," Krawcyznski said during an interview on KFAN-FM 100.3.

"I can't tell you the exact nature of the conflict, or of the drama behind the scenes, but there is something going on that does lead me to believe that it is not a foregone conclusion that he would stay here to be a coordinator, that he could leave to go elsewhere, which I think would be a disaster for the Vikings, and it would be a terrible look."

If Flores is hired elsewhere, our Will Ragatz believes hiring from within to replace him is the most logical option for the Vikings. Ragatz believes defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones is the best internal option.

Jones, 47, has been Flores' top assistant since 2023. He coaches the defensive backs, but he also has a major role in overall game-planning and preparation throughout the season. Jones has previously been the Vikings' DBs coach under Mike Zimmer in 2020 and under Ed Donatell in 2022. In between, he spent one season as LSU's defensive coordinator.

Flores was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021, going 24-25 overall.

