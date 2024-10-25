Vikings star LT Christian Darrisaw leaves Rams game with leg injury
Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw left Thursday night's game against the Rams with a potentially serious-looking leg injury. He was rolled up on by a defender while blocking late in the second quarter. Darrisaw was ruled out by the team shortly after halftime.
There were just 35 seconds left in the half as the Vikings took over possession, but at their own 3-yard line, they arguably didn't quite have room to take a knee. So they handed the ball off to Aaron Jones on the play where Darrisaw got hurt.
The Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed Darrisaw remaining down on the field at SoFi Stadium for a while, as trainers looked at him and teammates kneeled nearby. He was then shown limping very gingerly to the locker room with the help of medical personnel.
If it's a serious injury for Darrisaw, it would be a devastating loss for the Vikings. He's been one of the best tackles in football this year, playing at an All-Pro level while protecting Sam Darnold's blind side. He's been extremely consistent for the Vikings for the past few years as a dominant force in both pass protection and run blocking.
Darrisaw, 25, signed a four-year extension worth up to $113 million this offseason. The No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is in his fourth season.
Veteran David Quessenberry is the Vikings' backup left tackle.
More updates to come on this story as they are made available.