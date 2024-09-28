Inside The Vikings

Jordan Love reportedly a 'game-time decision' to start against Vikings

Love sprained his MCL at the end of the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Uren

Injured Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is shown during the first quarter of their game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Injured Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is shown during the first quarter of their game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may be a "game-time decision" for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

That's according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who reports that Love is "getting closer to a return" from the MCL sprain he suffered at the end of the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there remains a question mark over his status for Sunday.

"Green Bay will likely make him a game-time decision. If he goes, he's expected to wear a brace to stabilize the sprained MCL in his left knee," Fowler writes.

If Love can't go, the Packers will turn once again to Malik Willis, who has led the Packers to consecutive victories over the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans in Love's absence.

In any case expect the Vikings to be ready, with reporting this week suggesting defensive coach Brian Flores is preparing to face both quarterbacks this Sunday.

The game kicks off at 12 p.m., and will be broadcast on CBS.

