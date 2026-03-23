Tracking All of the Vikings' Prospect Visits Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

With the combine and the first waves of free agency in the rearview mirror, the Vikings have shifted their focus towards April's draft. With a little over a month left until the draft begins, every NFL team is lining up its annual 'Top 30' visits with prospective picks, as well as meeting with prospects at their pro days, conducting virtual visits, and more.

The Top 30 visits are pre-draft meetings where teams are allowed to invite 30 draft-eligible players to their facility for interviews and medical evaluations, in an effort to garner deeper insight into potential picks. Below is a live tracker that we will be updating as info comes out on who the Vikings will be hosting for Top 30 visits, as well as who they are meeting at pro days.

Minnesota will host Hill for a Top 30 visit. The Texas linebacker is the No. 3 off-ball linebacker on Mel Kiper's big board heading into the draft. NFL Network's Lance Zierlein describes Hill as a "three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler," even listing his NFL comp as six-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Anthony Hill Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Delp is the second tight end on Mel Kiper's big board, behind only Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq. The Vikings are hosting Delp for a Top 30 visit. The 6-foot-5 tight end ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day. In four seasons at Georgia, Delp caught 70 passes for 854 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Oscar Delp | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Minnesota reportedly met with Nelson at NDSU's pro day. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 196-pounds, Nelson caught 118 career passes for 1,289 yards and 10 touchdowns in six seasons for the Bison. The Lakeville native is seen as a slot receiver who has been described as a "Swiss Army knife" due to his versatility.

RaJa Nelson | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings have had an in-person meeting with Jacobs. He's not a name on many draft big boards, so he's likely a late Day 3 prospect or even an option on the UDFA market. At Missouri in 2025, Jacobs tallied 47 combined tackles and three sacks. He graded well as a run defender according to PFF, earning a 78.0 rush defense grade. He did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

Khalil Jacobs | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Vikings offensive line coaches reportedly met with the one of the top guards in the draft. Pregnon is currently the third guard on Kiper's big board. Minnesota doesn't currently need first-round help at guard after drafting Donovan Jackson in the first round and signing Will Fries to a big-money deal last year. Pregnon is considered a late-first round prospect by draft experts.

During Oregon's pro day, the Vikings also reportedly worked out tackle Alex Harkey. The 6-foot-6 tackle is considered a Day 3 prospect, who teams see as a versatile backup along the line.

Emmanuel Pregnon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota ran position drills, then allegedly took the late-round running back out to lunch following his pro day. Faison played one year at South Carolina after transferring over from Utah State. During his collegiate career, Faison ran for 2,315 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and running for 16 touchdowns. He was also a receiving option out of the backfield, catching 52 career passes for 269 yards. NFL Network's Lance Zierlein calls Faison an "instinctive runner with the size, vision and wiggle to create yards from broken tackles."

Rahsul Faison | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Vikings were one of a number of teams to meet with the South Carolina safety at his pro day. During his first two seasons in college, Kilgore played primarily safety, tallying 124 combined tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and six interceptions, including leading the SEC with five in 2024. Out of necessity, he moved to corner in 2025, where he registered 10 passes defended. Kilgore has moved up in mock drafts recently, being spotted as an early-second round and even late-first round prospect.

Jalon Kilgore | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mason played one year at Wisconsin, catching 30 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns for the Badgers. He was voted to the All-Big Ten second team in 2025. Before joining the Badgers, Mason starred for Missouri State, where over three seasons he caught 56 passes for 800 yards and 8 touchdowns. According to Mock Draft Database, Mason is currently tracking as Day 3 pick or a undrafted free agent pickup.

Lance Mason | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Claiborne rushed for 2,599 yards and 26 touchdowns over four seasons at Wake Forest. He also proved a competent option in the passing game, catching 55 passes for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns during his collegiate career. While he didn't return kicks for the Demon Deacons in 2025, he registered two kick returns for touchdowns while returning kicks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. NFL Network's Lance Zierlein notes in his draft profile of Claiborne that he's a "twitched-up, elusive slasher who can turn minimal gains into explosive runs."

Demond Claiborne | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images