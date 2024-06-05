Justin Jefferson on his doubters, pressure, Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones
Justin Jefferson sat down with Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen for a one-on-one interview and he discussed his $140 million contract and the pressure that comes with it, along with having a chip on his shoulder and playing on a new-look offense that features quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Aaron Jones.
1. Who doubted him from high school to college and the draft?
"Where didn't they come from is the question. Ever since I was in high school I never was the highest recruited. Even going into college, still not the first one to be looked at. Even my junior year not being a finalist for Biletnikoff. Just different awards that I was short on. Even to be drafted as the fifth receiver, my whole career has just always been doubted and overlooked. With this contract and just going forward, definitely looking to uplift this team, trying to get to where we want to go and of course we want to hold up that trophy."
2. What does he think of Sam Darnold's arm?
"I like it. He's been impressing me, for sure. I'm excited to see what we have for the rest of the mandatory camp and then into training camp. Just like I told coach and everybody else, I'm going to be hard on everyone. I'm trying to get the best out of everyone and in order for that you gotta have your best player talking and being that leader."
3. Is there added pressure with the contract?
"Nah, I kind of feel like they already know the type of pressure I put on myself. Not really as pressure, but I have an expectation. Just goals that I want to achieve for myself. Just the expectations for this team, the leader that I am I'm trying to lead this team to where we didn't imagine to go," he said. "There's definitely some more work to put in."
4. Did he know how fast Aaron Jones was before he got to Minnesota?
"I've been seeing it on the sideline so I definitely can see. His explosion, his ability to move freely behind the backfield and find that hole and hit it," Jefferson said. "I'm excited to have him on the squad, he's going to be a tremendous big piece for us to open up our pass game. Being able to run the ball with him and being able to open it up with the pass game is gonna be smooth."