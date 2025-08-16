10 takeaways from Vikings’ preseason loss to Patriots: Brosmer, Price, Scott and more
It wasn't pretty as the Vikings were flagged for 10 penalties and failed to find the end zone in a 20-12 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That said, the end of the game provided some entertaining drama as Max Brosmer led the Vikings the length of the field only to have his final pass intercepted in the end zone as time expired.
Here's everything that stood out in a game that didn't feature any of Minnesota's key players.
1. Myles Price makes a name for himself
Price, an undrafted rookie free agent, might've played himself into the to kick and punt returner position as the Vikings enter the final two weeks before the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Chicago.
After catching the go-ahead touchdown in Minnesota's preseason win over Houston last week, he exploded with a 21-yard punt return on his only attempt against the Patriots and added an 81-yard kick return late in the fourth quarter.
"This guy, to me, falls under the category, if we can get him comfortable catching it, he's gott he skill set to make guys miss," O'Connell said while mic'd up in the third quarter. Seconds later, Price returned a punt 21 yards.
"There it is. Make the first miss. That's a helluva job right there," O'Connell reacted live to the return.
Price played for Texas Tech and Indiana in college, and he returned a total of 42 punts while averaging 13.9 yards per return. With Minnesota in desperate need for a reliable return man and wide receiver depth, it might be hard for the Vikings to to keep Price off the 53-man roster.
2. Sam Howell's interception
What was Howell thinking when he reversed direction in the pocket and lobbed off his back foot into traffic? He was clearly trying to make a play, but his bold move turned into an ugly interception. He finished his day 1-of-5 passing for just 13 yards. Not a good look for a guy who doesn't appear to have secured the backup QB job just yet.
3. Greetings, Garrett Bradbury
Bradbury, in his first season with the Patriots after starting 88 games over six years after being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2019 draft, gave fans a familiar sight when Vikings rookie defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins powered him backwards with one arm.
4. Tai Felton's fumble
Felton was the first guy given the opportunity to return punts and kicks Saturday, and while he secured a fair catch on his lone punt return, he took a big hit and fumbled on his first kick return. Lucky for him, the Vikings recovered the fumble. But that might be the last time the Vikings let the rookie fifth-round pick return kicks.
5. Lucky Jackson's key drop
With the Vikings facing a third-and-2 in the red zone, Jackson dropped a surefire first down that would've given Minnesota a first down. Brett Rypien's pass was perfect, leading Jackson to the sideline where a simple catch would've guided him out of bounds with about eight seconds left in the first half. Instead, the Vikings settled for a chip shot field goal to trail 14-3 at the half.
6. Zavier Scott overtaking Ty Chandler?
"He's got so much athleticism and explosiveness, but he's still gaining experience as a runne rwith the vision," said O'Connell, who seconds later said fans were about to see a screen play to Scott — and that's exactly what happened, with Max Brosmer hitting Scott for a catch-and-run of 18 yards.
Chandler and Scott are competing for the RB3 job behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Chandler started the game, but Scott looked better and put up stronger numbers. Chandler had three carries for 12 yards while Scott finished with 10 carries for 28 yards and three catches for 44 yards.
7. O'Connell's live critique of Brosmer
After hitting Scott for an 18-yard catch-and-run on a beautiful screen, Brosmer took a sack for a five-yard loss on the next play. O'Connell indicated that Brosmer could've hit the tight end in the flat for a quick gain rather than succumbing to the all-out blitz the Patriots brought.
On the next play, Brosmer threw the ball away on third-and-11 rather than running for a handful of yards. Why critical of the decision to throw it away? Because rushing for a few yards would've given O'Connell a decision to possibly go for it on fourth down — or at least shorten the field goal for Will Reichard.
On the next possession, Brosmer garnered praise from O'Connell when he fired a perfect pass for a long gain that was called back because of an illegal motion penalty.
8. Will Reichard perfect
If Reichard is going to fall ill with whatever has been contagious to Minnesota kickers over the last 30 years, he wasn't showing any symptoms as he made all four of his field goal attempts on Saturday. Reichard hit from 34, 54, 47 and 27 yards.
9. O'Connell's live interview F-bomb
"Excited about this play call, fellas. That's a fast motion — oh, no, f*** this," said O'Connell during his third quarter interview with the Vikings announcers.
He was upset about an illegal formation penalty that was called to erase an 18-yard connection from quarterback Max Brosmer to Price.
10. Did any wide receivers step up?
While Lucky Jackson had a bad drop and finished with only one catch for nine yards, the Vikings didn't get much from any other receivers, either. Tai Felton had two catches for 32 yards. Jeshaun Jones had four catches for 39 yards. Myles Price had two receptions for 11 yards (his 18-yard catch was erased by a penalty). Thayer Thomas has one catch for eight yards.
Who haven't we mentioned? Tim Jones, who finished with four catches for 68 yards, including a beautiful, over-the-shoulder catch on a perfect pass from Brosmer down the left sideline.