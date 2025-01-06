12 things that stood out in the Vikings' demoralizing loss in Detroit
Jahmyr Gibbs had a monstrous performance and the Vikings couldn't solve the Lions in the red zone Sunday night, falling 31-9 in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and the NFC North championship. We were tracking all of the standout moments from start to finish. Let's review what stood out...
1. First third down of the game
Goff threw short of the line to gain to Gibbs and Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman had Gibbs dead to rights for what should've been a tackle to force the Lions to punt on the opening drive of the game, but Gibbs slipped Cashman and burst for a first down. It didn't matter in the end because the Vikings forced Detroit to punt just a few plays later, but it served as a valid warning to Minnesota about what Gibbs would wind up doing the rest of the game.
2. 4th and 5 leads to a touchdown
Late in the first quarter, the Lions were caught in a 4th and 5 and they beat a zero blitz for a first down. Goff to a big hit on the first down conversion, and on the very next play Gibbs found daylight for a 25-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Detroit lead.
3. 17-yard loss on a sack and Darnold missing high
Immediately after the Lions opened a 7-0 lead, Sam Darnold was sacked by Z'Darius Smith for a loss of 17 yards. It's unclear why Darnold didn't throw the ball away, but he kept going backwards and wound up putting the Vikings in a 2nd and 27 situation that they couldn't get out. It's also notable that Darnold threw high to an open T.J. Hockenson on 3rd and 18. Had he been on target, it would've been good for a first down.
4. Missed facemask on Detroit?
Had the refs seen a slight grab of Darnold's facemask, the Smith sack for a 17-yard loss wouldn't have counted. Look at this...
5. Andrew Van Ginkel with the hit of the year?
Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Van Ginkel, who is a bonafide Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 10 sacks and two interception returns for touchdowns, might've changed the tone of the game when he blasted Gibbs with what can only be described as one of the biggest hits of the NFL season.
6. Vikings come up empty on 4th and goal
Down 7-0, the Vikings chose to go for it on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line rather than take the points with a chip shot field goal. The decision backfired as Darnold missed Jefferson and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs.
7. No call on intentional grounding
When Goff clearly threw the football in the direction of an offensive lineman while being taken down in the end zone, the refs never threw a flag for intentional grounding. They argued that "tight end No. 89" was in the area. No, the only eligible receiver in the area was Gibbs and the ball was not thrown in his direction.
"I really believe this should've been a foul for intentional grounding," rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast.
8. Justin Jefferson drops a touchdown
After Josh Metellus tipped a pass and Ivan Pace Jr. came down with the interception to give the Vikings the ball at the Detroit 7-yard line, the Vikings fired three straight incomplete passes. While Darnold was consistently inaccurate and throwing high, Jefferson dropped what should've been a pretty easy touchdown on second down.
9. Will Reichard's horrible kickoff
After cutting the deficit to 7-6 with 20 seconds left in the first half, Will Reichard shanked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds. Detroit took advantage of the great field position at the 40-yard line and two completions, 30 yards and 18 seconds later the Lions were in field goal range. Jake Bates, a rookie just like Reichard, drilled the 47-yarder for a 10-6 lead at the half.
10. Wasting Cam Akers' big run
Akers, on the field to start the third quarter while Aaron Jones was slow to get out of the locker room after the half, took off for a 58-yard run to get the Vikings a first down at the Detroit 5-yard line. Instead of punching it in for a touchdown or even kicking a field goal, Darnold again missed on third and fourth-down passes and the Vikings turned it over on downs inside the 10-yard line for the second time in the game.
11. Missed pass interference leads to missed field goal
Down 17-9 with under 30 seconds to go in the third quarter, the Vikings faced a 4th and 4 after Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone appeared to get away with pass interference on the previous play. Rather than keep the offense on the field like he had all night long, Kevin O'Connell sent Reichard on for a 51-yard field goal and the rookie missed it wide right.
12. Van Ginkel dropped a likely pick-six
Van Ginkel nearly changed the tone of the game early in the fourth quarter when he jumped a quick pass from Goff and nearly picked it off for what probably would've been his third pick-six of the season.