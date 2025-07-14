2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Metellus tracking with elite safeties
The 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team is highlighted by the best safety tandem in the NFL in Detroit's Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
The voting, conducted by our panel of four NFC North On SI correspondents, resulted in Minnesota's Josh Metellus ranking fourth among safeties in the division. It's tough company with Joseph, Branch and Green Bay's Xavier McKinney at the top of the list — so tough that future Hall of Fame safety Harrison Smith received only one vote (from me) when correspondents were asked to rank the top five safeties in the North.
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
Kerby Joseph
4
2
2
Xavier McKinney
4
2
2
Brian Branch
4
2
2
Josh Metellus
4
2
2
Kevin Byard
3
1
2
Harrison Smith
1
1
Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
Kerby Joseph has quickly become one of the most consistent ball-hawks in the league. After beginning his rookie season in 2022 as a backup, an injury thrust him into action and he hasn't looked back. Joseph had four interceptions in each of his first two seasons, then broke out last season with a league-best nine. He was a force in the secondary, making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
After earning All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024, Joseph signed a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player at the position. It's well-earned, as he has shown plenty of growth in his short time in Detroit. Along with all the improvements in his coverage, he also dropped his missed tackle percentage from 15.0 percent in 2023 to 6.3 percent in 2024. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Xavier McKinney is so good that he changed the fortunes of two defenses. A second-round pick by the Giants in 2020, McKinney had three interceptions in 2023 to help New York finish tied for first in takeaways and tied for third interceptions.
After signing a four-year, $67 million contract with the Packers, McKinney intercepted eight passes. The Packers soared from 23rd in takeaways and 31st in interceptions to third in interceptions and fourth in takeaways while the Giants crashed and burned to 31st in interceptions and 28th in takeaways.
McKinney was sensational in every way en route to first-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, Green Bay’s starting safeties entering the playoffs had zero interceptions during the regular season. McKinney’s eight were the most by a Packers defender since Charles Woodson had nine in 2009.
He wasn’t just a ballhawk. He was an eraser on the back end who prevented big plays. He was an excellent tackler, no different than the rest of his career. He led in the locker room, with his position group including three rookie draft picks. He was practically an extension of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on the field.
McKinney’s goal isn’t to be an All-Pro. It’s to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Maybe he’s on his way: Over the last four seasons, McKinney is the only player with at least 325 tackles, 15 interceptions and 35 passes defensed. He is No. 1 among safeties with 37 PBUs and tied for third overall with 16 interceptions. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
While Kerby Joseph's main trait is his ability to take the ball away, Brian Branch has brought a unique versatility that makes him the ultimate weapon for Detroit's defense. In just two seasons, he has shown that he is capable of handling many different roles for the group. He began his career as the team's nickel cornerback as a rookie, but transitioned to safety full-time last season and the move paid dividends for Detroit's defense.
Branch does have some ball-hawking instincts, and is a sure tackler. This blend of skills gives him the opportunity to impact the game in a number of ways, be it with a big hit or an interception. The crafty defender, who shows plenty of physicality and finesse, has quickly risen into one of the game's best young players. — Lions On SI
Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings
Metellus has blossomed into one of Minnesota's most important defenders, a do-it-all playmaker who lines up all over the field. In any other division, it would be hard to find more than two safeties who are better than Metellus — but the NFC North is loaded at the position and therefore his ranking is fair.
The biggest question with Metellus at the moment is his contract. He's in the final year of the two-year, $8 million extension that now looks like the ultimate bargain. The fact that the Vikings let safety Cam Bynum walk in free agency (he signed with the Colts) is a strong indicator that Minnesota plans to reach a long-term agreement with Metellus. His value simply can't be overlooked — and with Harrison Smith's retirement likely coming after this season, Metellus has plenty of reason to wait until he gets an offer he can't refuse. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears
When the Bears signed Kevin Byard during the 2024 offseason, critics pointed to his age and how quickly the Philadelphia Eagles decided he hadn't fit after they acquired him in a trade with Tennessee. The Bears found something else as the veteran brought stability, intelligence and physical play to the back of their secondary.
Byard still has never missed a game due to injury heading into his 10th season. He'll turn 32 in training camp and the Bears haven't found an offseason need to replace one of their defensive leaders, although how he fits into the new scheme putting players in man-to-man coverage might be watched closely. Byard came away with one interception and had a surprisingly strong year in run support, grading eighth among 171 safeties according to Pro Football Focus against the run. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI