Inside The Vikings

40 players show up Sunday for Vikings training camp: First practice is Wednesday

The troops are arriving in time for training camp, which begins in full force with the first practice on Wednesday, July 23.

Joe Nelson

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Training camp week has arrived in the National Football League and 40 players for the Minnesota Vikings reported for duty on Sunday.

The 40:

  • Gavin Bartholomew
  • Tyler Batty
  • Silas Bolden, Returnr
  • Max Brosmer, QB
  • Logan Brown, OT
  • Henry Byrd,
  • Chaz Chambliss
  • Oscar Chapman
  • Zeke Correll
  • Christian Darrisaw
  • Tai Felton
  • Dontae Fleming
  • Will Fries
  • Keenan Garber
  • Sam Howell
  • Joe Huber
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • Donovan Jackson
  • Marcellus Johnson
  • Jeshaun Jones
  • Austin Keys
  • Kobe King
  • Vershon Lee
  • Robert Lewis
  • Dorian Mausi
  • J.J. McCarthy
  • Rondale Moore
  • Bryson Nesbit
  • Mishael Powell
  • Myles Price
  • Brett Rypien
  • Zavier Scott
  • Reddy Steward
  • Tre Stewart
  • Thayer Thomas
  • Max Tooley
  • Zemaiah Vaughn
  • Alexander Williams
  • Elijah Williams
  • Ben Yurosek

The rest of the mainstays and camp invitees will arrive ahead of Wednesday's first practice, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. CT at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will address the media at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and head coach Kevin O'Connell will talk with reports on Wednesday.

The Vikings will practice at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then hold the first practice open to the public on Saturday. The team will add pads to the practices beginning Monday, July 28.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News