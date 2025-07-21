40 players show up Sunday for Vikings training camp: First practice is Wednesday
The troops are arriving in time for training camp, which begins in full force with the first practice on Wednesday, July 23.
Training camp week has arrived in the National Football League and 40 players for the Minnesota Vikings reported for duty on Sunday.
The 40:
- Gavin Bartholomew
- Tyler Batty
- Silas Bolden, Returnr
- Max Brosmer, QB
- Logan Brown, OT
- Henry Byrd,
- Chaz Chambliss
- Oscar Chapman
- Zeke Correll
- Christian Darrisaw
- Tai Felton
- Dontae Fleming
- Will Fries
- Keenan Garber
- Sam Howell
- Joe Huber
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Donovan Jackson
- Marcellus Johnson
- Jeshaun Jones
- Austin Keys
- Kobe King
- Vershon Lee
- Robert Lewis
- Dorian Mausi
- J.J. McCarthy
- Rondale Moore
- Bryson Nesbit
- Mishael Powell
- Myles Price
- Brett Rypien
- Zavier Scott
- Reddy Steward
- Tre Stewart
- Thayer Thomas
- Max Tooley
- Zemaiah Vaughn
- Alexander Williams
- Elijah Williams
- Ben Yurosek
The rest of the mainstays and camp invitees will arrive ahead of Wednesday's first practice, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. CT at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will address the media at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and head coach Kevin O'Connell will talk with reports on Wednesday.
The Vikings will practice at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then hold the first practice open to the public on Saturday. The team will add pads to the practices beginning Monday, July 28.
