49ers CB trash talks ex-teammate Sam Darnold: 'He likes to throw the ball to me'
49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir isn't short on confidence heading into this Sunday's matchup with Sam Darnold and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
He was teammates with Darnold last season, when the Vikings' new starting quarterback was the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco. Asked about that matchup this week, a smiling Lenoir said he and Darnold built a "connection" from their time competing against each other on the practice field.
“I think I win that (matchup) for sure," Lenoir said, via KNBR. "I believe I win. Me and Sam, we have this connection. This connection where he likes to throw the ball to me. This week I’m coming, he knows it.”
After seemingly predicting that he's going to intercept a Darnold pass this weekend, Lenoir went on to some nice things about his former teammate.
"I know he's a talented player," he said. "He's gonna come ready to work. I know how he prepares. He gave us great looks when he played here with us, just taking over the scout team, he was throwing dimes. It's gonna have to be tight, sticky coverage."
Lenoir, a fifth-round pick in 2021, made his 33rd career start for the 49ers in Week 1. He has four total interceptions, three of which came last season.
After five rocky seasons with the Jets and Panthers, Darnold's year with the 49ers helped him in a lot of ways, he said this week. He only saw real action in two games, but he learned and grew quite a bit from working with Kyle Shanahan — who has nothing but good things to say about Darnold — and the rest of the coaching staff. That experience helped prepare him for the opportunity he now has with the Vikings.
Darnold was excellent against the Giants in his Vikings debut, but this week's matchup with the 49ers' loaded defense presents a much stiffer challenge.
