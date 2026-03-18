Vikings Sign Bills RFA Tackle to Offer Sheet: Here's What it Means

As Rob Brzezinski and the Vikings look to add crucial offensive line depth this offseason, they've opted to use a fairly uncommon piece of the NFL roster-building puzzle. Instead of going after an unrestricted free agent to be their new swing tackle, they've signed Bills restricted free agent Ryan Van Demark to an offer sheet, according to numerous reports.

Van Demark, a former undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, has only three accrued seasons in the league, which makes him an RFA instead of a UFA. That meant the Bills had to decide if they wanted to use one of several qualifying offers, also known as tenders, in an effort to keep him. Last week, they chose to give him the original-round tender worth $3.52 million for one season.

Now the Vikings have signed Van Demark to an offer sheet that is reportedly worth $4.2 million. That puts the ball back in the Bills' court. They have five days to decide if they want to match that offer sheet and keep the player at that price point. If they do, he'll play for Buffalo in 2026. If they decide not to match, he'll be the newest member of the Vikings.

Ryan Van Demark | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Some tenders come with draft pick compensation if a team doesn't match an offer sheet, but when those are used, it's very rare to see another team risk parting with a pick. This was the original-round tender, and because Van Demark wasn't drafted, there are no potential picks involved.

If the Vikings do end up with Van Demark, he'll be the replacement for Justin Skule as their swing tackle. That's an important depth position, given that both Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill have dealt with injuries over the years. It also allows Blake Brandel to remain an ultra-versatile backup who can play all five positions — or potentially be in the mix to start at center this year.

Van Demark is an athletic 6'6" tackle who was a developmental project when he signed with the Colts after the draft in 2022, then later ended up on the Bills' practice squad. He spent the last three seasons on Buffalo's roster, playing a total of 557 offensive snaps. 312 of those came last season, when Van Demark started four games and earned a strong 74.4 PFF grade. He had two starts at right tackle — Week 4 against the Saints, Week 18 against the Jets — where he earned a grade of 79 or better. He turns 28 this week.

If the Bills choose to keep Van Demark, the Vikings will be back in the market for a swing tackle. We'll know their decision by the end of this week.