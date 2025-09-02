5 bold predictions for the 2025 Minnesota Vikings: McCarthy, Mason, more
With the Vikings' highly-anticipated 2025 season less than a week from getting underway, it's time to put some bold predictions out there. These are things that are inherently unlikely to happen, which is why they're "bold." I absolutely think they're all within the realm of possibility, but they could also all age quite poorly. Without further ado, let's dive in.
1. J.J. McCarthy throws for 3,600 yards, runs for 400
Those numbers might not seem all that crazy, but here's the list of quarterbacks who had 3,600 passing yards and 400 rushing yards last season: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Bo Nix. Several other QBs were close but fell short of one of those two thresholds.
For McCarthy to get there, he'd need to average 212 passing yards and 23.5 rushing yards per game over a full 17-game season. Again, that may not seem like a ton, but it's a fairly uncommon feat that is usually only accomplished by star dual threats like Allen, Jackson, Murray, and Jalen Hurts.
Last year, Sam Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and rushed for 212. McCarthy will need to keep up a decent passing yardage volume on a team that figures to lean more into its running game this year with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. The trickier part will be rushing for 400 yards, which hasn't been done by a Vikings QB since Daunte Culpepper in 2004. Culpepper (three times) is the only Vikings QB to ever hit the 3,600 and 400 marks in the same season. I expect McCarthy to use his legs as a scrambler a good amount this year and join Culpepper in that club.
2. Jordan Mason runs for double-digit touchdowns
Only 11 NFL running backs had at least 10 rushing touchdowns last season. Detroit's David Montgomery is the only one who wasn't the lead back in his offense. That's what makes this a bold prediction — Mason is viewed as the 1B in the Vikings' backfield behind Jones heading into the season. He also has just seven career rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers, although last year (during Christian McCaffrey's absence) was the first time he had been in a featured role.
Mason can get to double-digit rushing TDs even if Jones remains healthy all year. I think he'll have at least a 40-45 percent share of the Vikings' backfield touches, with the possibility for more. Mason's size and physical running style also makes him a logical candidate for carries in the low red zone. And if the 30-year-old Jones gets banged up and misses any time, the path to 10 or more rushing TDs for Mason gets even clearer. No Vikings RB has hit that mark since Dalvin Cook had 16 in 2020.
3. Jordan Addison gets to 1,000 yards despite suspension
Addison isn't going to suit up for the Vikings until Week 4 due to a three-game suspension he received stemming from a July 2024 DUI arrest. Despite that, I think the third-year receiver will hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. Addison had 911 yards in 17 games as a rookie and 875 in 15 games last year.
To get to 1K in 14 games, he'll need to average 71.5 yards per contest (which is a good bit above his career 55.8 YPG). This qualifies as a bold take because Addison will not only miss three games, but he'll also be dealing with target competition from Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Adam Thielen, and others on an offense that we've already speculated could have a higher run rate than any of Kevin O'Connell's previous teams.
Why do I think it's possible? Mainly because I believe Addison is extremely talented. With Jefferson missing basically all of training camp, Addison and McCarthy established a very strong rapport. I think they'll hit the ground running in Week 4.
4. Jonathan Greenard has a 17-sack season
As someone who covered the entirety of Vikings training camp, the best player I saw on the practice field was Greenard. He was unblockable and dominant all camp long. Greenard showed up to the facility early this offseason looking like a man on a mission after the disappointing way last season ended. He's the one who created the "more is required" motto for this Vikings team.
I think it'll carry over to the regular season. I've got Greenard, who had 12 sacks last year, finishing with at least 17 in 2025 (an even 1.0 per game). Danielle Hunter had 16.5 sacks in 2023, but no Vikings player has hit the 17 mark since Jared Allen had 22 in 2011. Last season, Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson was the only one to reach that mark as he led the NFL with 17.5. It's been done a total of eight times in the past four seasons.
Greenard is a true force off the edge, and he'll only benefit from the additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to this Vikings pass rush.
5. The Vikings win 13 or more games once again
Last year, the Vikings' preseason Vegas win total was 6.5 games. They went 14-3 with Sam Darnold under center. This year, with McCarthy taking over at quarterback, the total opened at 8.5 and is up to 9.5. That's still not high enough. O'Connell has led Minnesota to 13 or more wins in two of his three seasons, and the team's 7-win 2023 campaign featured all kinds of fumbles, close losses, and injuries to key players (Jefferson, Kirk Cousins).
Yes, McCarthy is unproven. Yes, the schedule is tough. Yes, the cornerback room is a question mark. But when you have a roster this talented, with O'Connell and Brian Flores calling the shots on the sidelines, you have a chance to be in every single game you play. McCarthy is going to shine, and KOC and company will go at least 13-4 for the third time in four years. (Remember, it's a bold prediction, so don't hold me to it if I'm wrong).