5 things that stood out in the Vikings' dismantling of the Bears
The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC looks to be a three-team battle and with three weeks left in the regular season the Lions, Eagles and Vikings are all 12-2. Minnesota joined the top of the race with a 30-12 win over the Bears Monday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Let's talk more about five things that stood out the most...
1. Elite defense and big leads
Caleb Williams ran around like a chicken with its head cut off most of the night as Minnesota's pass rush applied constant pressure and the defensive backs contested everything thrown in the direction of Keenan Allen and Chicago's wideouts.
If it wasn't for a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a short field, they might not've found the end zone. Instead, they got in for a late TD, though they only finished with a dozen points on the scoreboard.
For the season, the Vikings have allowed 252 points, which equates to 18 points per game. Only the Broncos, Chargers and Eagles have allowed fewer points. Coincidentally, the Broncos, Chargers and Eagles have all allowed 247 points.
The Vikings are plus-117 in point differential this season. Only the Lions (plus-177), Bills (plus-135) and Eagles (plus-122) are better.
What's perhaps the most impressive thing about the Vikings this season is how they've had huge leads more often than not. In fact, there are only three games that the Vikings haven't had a double-digit lead this season. Largest lead week-by-week:
Week 1 Giants: 22 points
Week 2 49ers: 13
Week 3 Texans: 27
Week 4 Packers: 28
Week 5 Jets: 17
Week 7 Lions: 10
Week 8 Rams: 7
Week 9 Colts: 11
Week 10 Jaguars: 5
Week 11 Titans: 13
Week 12 Bears: 14
Week 13 Cardinals: 1
Week 14 Falcons: 21
Week 15 Bears: 21
2. Super rare Justin Jefferson drop
So you're in the fantasy football playoffs and you needed a two-touchdown game from Jefferson but only got one? That stings, especially when you realize that Jefferson dropped a pass that might've gone for a touchdown had he secured the football.
Jefferson finished the game with seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, but if he had caught and scored on the drop he would've had eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
It was only the third drop of the season for Jefferson.
3. Sam Darnold threw an unreal dime
It was a bit of an erratic night with the football for Darnold, but if there was one throw that encapsulates how brilliant he can be on any given play, it was a 17-yard beam over the top of a linebacker and between three other defenders that landed gently in the arms of Justin Jefferson.
The play set the Vikings up first-and-goal at the one and Aaron Jones punched it in for six on the next play. That TD gave the Vikings a 20-3 lead late in the third quarter.
4. Third-down defense was spectacular
Film session this week is going to be an enjoyable experience when Brian Flores is showing his defense how they held up on third downs. Chicago was 1-of-12 on third downs and didn't convert a third down for first down until there was about 13 minutes left in the game.
Entering the game, the Vikings were 10th in the NFL on third downs, allowing 36.2% to be converted. It was worst last week as Atlanta's offense moved the chains on 53.8% of third downs
5. Cam Robinson had a rough game
Robinson has given Vikings fans almost nothing to complain about since Minnesota acquired him from Jacksonville after starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was lost for the season with a torn ACL, but he had some struggles in his seventh game wearing purple and gold.
How bad was it? It's unclear how many pressures he allowed, but was penalized for four false starts and immediately after his fourth penalty he gave up a sack that led to a Bears blocked punt on the next play from scrimmage.