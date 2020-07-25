50 Days Until Vikings Football: Eric Wilson is a Fantastic No. 3 Linebacker

As we count down the days until the Vikings' opener against the Packers on September 13th, InsideTheVikings will be previewing every single player on the roster. The amount of days remaining corresponds with the jersey number of the player being examined on that day. Today is July 25th, and there are 50 days until kickoff for the 2020 regular season. Thus, it's time to take a look at an athletic linebacker.

Countdown to Vikings-Packers on September 13th: 50 Days

Player Previews: Eric Wilson (No. 50, Linebacker)

College: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Drafted: 2017 UDFA

2017 UDFA NFL experience: Three seasons

Three seasons Age: 25 (Turns 26 in September)

25 (Turns 26 in September) Size: 6'1", 230

6'1", 230 2019 stats: 62 tackles, 6 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 FR

62 tackles, 6 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 FR Career stats: 112 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF

It flew under the radar this offseason, but don't neglect the importance of the Vikings placing a restricted free agent tender on linebacker Eric Wilson. Having him back on a one-year deal worth just $3.26 million is a big deal for the Vikings' base 4-3 defense, as Wilson is a highly athletic player who has improved in each of his three NFL seasons. He will once again play an important role in 2020 as a rotational player, a key special teams contributor, and the primary backup to Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr when the Vikings are in nickel.

Wilson, like so many other Vikings, took a winding path to the NFL. A three-star recruit from the suburbs of Detroit, he committed to Northwestern to begin his college career. But after redshirting for a year in Evanston, Wilson decided to leave the program and transfer to Cincinnati. He sat out for another year due to transfer rules before finally playing in 2014. Over the next three seasons, Wilson racked up 261 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and six forced fumbles. He was named first team All-AAC in 2016 as a fifth-year senior.

At 6'1", 230, Wilson is undersized for the linebacker position, which likely contributed to him going undrafted in 2017 even after putting up great numbers at Cincinnati's pro day. The Vikings, who have done very well in undrafted free agency in recent years, scooped him up after the draft and have reaped the rewards of doing so.

As a rookie, Wilson played in all 16 games on special teams, with fellow rookie Ben Gedeon operating as the team's No. 3 linebacker. Over the past two seasons, Gedeon has dealt with some injuries and Wilson – who has a more modern skillset – has taken over that role. He played 336 defensive snaps in 2018 and 379 last year, all while continuing to be a full-time special teams ace. Wilson has been productive despite playing only a third of the time, accumulating 104 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and ten QB hits over those two years.

In 2019, Wilson's 66.7 PFF grade ranked 24th out of 89 linebackers and solidly ahead of Anthony Barr's 56.3. While he still has some limitations, he's almost perfectly suited for the current NFL. Wilson has outstanding athleticism, which allows him to move sideline to sideline and make explosive plays in all aspects of the game. He's an excellent pass-rusher, as evidenced by his five sacks in the last two years. He's strong in coverage, trailing only superstars Anthony Harris, Harrison Smith, and Eric Kendricks in PFF coverage grade last year. He's only average as a run-defender, but that doesn't take away from his value.

Wilson will get some pressure from fouth-round rookie Troy Dye, but with this being a weird offseason for rookies, I'd be shocked if Wilson didn't continue to serve as the No. 3 linebacker. Given that the Vikings' most common formation is nickel, that role will still come with fewer than 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps. However, Wilson will also continue to play a ton of snaps on special teams, so he gets plenty of work. And if Kendricks or Barr were to go down, he would immediately see an every-down role.

The Vikings will have to make a decision on Wilson next year in unrestricted free agency, and it's possible they'll turn to Dye as a cheaper option if he impresses this year. But for now, Wilson will look to continue improving and show off his all-around game in a contract year. The former UDFA could have a chance at a major payday next offseason if he puts up a strong performance in 2020.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.