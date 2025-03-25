51 Minnesota high schools involved in girls flag football league launched by the Vikings
- The league debuts April 27 and the playoffs take place in June.
- 51 schools include about a dozen from greater Minnesota.
A new era of girls flag football is coming to Minnesota, and the Vikings are helping make it happen.
After announcing plans to debut a six-team women's flag football league at the college level earlier this year, the Vikings on Tuesday revealed a commitment to growing the game for girls with a new high school girls flag football league — that debuts in late April — that will include teams from 51 schools around the state.
It's a continuation of the 2024 pilot program in which the Vikings worked with four high schools over the course of a 12-game regular season. The Vikings are donating $600,000 to help the league cover costs for coaching, officiating, equipment and transportation.
The new league isn't sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League, and because games will be played on Sundays it won't conflict with practice and game schedules for girls who want to play spring sports like softball, track and field, and golf.
The 51 teams will be represented by the following schools:
- Anoka High School
- Apple Valley High School
- Benilde-St. Margaret's High School
- Big Lake High School
- Bloomington Kennedy High School
- Burnsville High School
- Centennial High School
- Champlin Park High School
- DeLaSalle High School
- Eagan High School
- Eastview High School
- Eden Prairie High School
- Elk River High School
- Fairmont High School
- Farmington High School
- Hopkins High School
- LaCrescent High School
- Lakeville North High School
- Lakeville South High School
- Mahtomedi High School
- Melrose High School
- Minneapolis Camden High School
- Minneapolis Edison School
- Minneapolis North High School
- Minneapolis Roosevelt High School
- Minneapolis South High School
- Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Minneapolis Washburn High School
- Minnetonka High School
- Monticello High School
- Mounds View High School
- North St. Pauul High School
- Park of Cottage Grove High School
- Pine Island High School
- Proctor High School
- Richfield High School
- Robbinsdale Cooper High School
- Rochester Mayo High School
- Rosemount High School
- Roseville High School
- Sartell High School
- Simley High School
- South St. Paul High School
- Spring Lake Park High School
- St. Cloud Tech High School
- St. Louis Park High School
- St. Michael-Albertville High School
- Tartan High School
- Two Rivers High School
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School
- Woodbury High School
Teams will play doubleheaders on Sundays, beginning with Week 1 on Sunday, April 27. The regular season schedule will be played out in May before the playoffs begin on Sunday, June 1. The season culminates with the state championship game at TCO Stadium on Monday, June 9.
- Sunday, April 27 – Week 1
- Sunday, May 4 – Week 2
- Sunday, May 11 – Week 3
- Sunday, May 18 – Week 4
- Sunday, June 1 – Playoffs
- Monday, June 9 – Championship
Flag football is currently a sanctioned high school league sport in 14 states.