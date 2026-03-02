7 NFL Combine Winners Who Could Be Vikings Draft Targets

NFL combine week in Indianapolis has wrapped up, and there were plenty of eye-catching performances in the athletic testing portion of events. Plenty of top prospects chose not to run the 40 or do other drills, but several of those who did put up rare numbers that will undoubtedly improve their stock ahead of April's draft.

Here are seven notable combine risers who could be Vikings targets when the draft rolls around.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman had an outstanding week in Indy, making the case that he should be the No. 2 safety off the board behind Caleb Downs. He ran a blazing 4.35 40, jumped out of the gym (41-inch vertical), and was outstanding in the on-field drills. The former Purdue and Oregon star has seemingly cemented himself as a first-round pick and perhaps a top-20 selection.

Extremely smooth from Dillon Thieneman. Checked every box today.



📈📈📈

Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who ran a 4.52, is also in the mix to be the second safety taken. Both should be viewed as real contenders to be the Vikings' pick at No. 18 overall.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Another player who crushed the combine is one of Thieneman's Oregon teammates. Sadiq ran a ridiculous 4.39 40, the best ever recorded by a tight end (since at least 2003). He also posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump and over an 11-foot broad jump. And he did all of that at 6'3" and 241 pounds.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

@Accenture | @oregonfootball

Sadiq, who caught eight touchdown passes last season, is also a strong blocker. Depending on what happens with T.J. Hockenson this offseason, Sadiq could be in the mix for the Vikings at 18.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

With the Vikings expected to release Javon Hargrave when the new league year begins, defensive tackle will be in play for them in the first round. And one player who could make a lot of sense if he's available is Banks, the behemoth DT from Florida. He measured in at 6'6" and 327 pounds, with a 99th-percentile wingspan. Banks then ran a solid 5.05 40 and jumped 32 inches in the vert. His combination of size and athleticism is rare.

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks put on an unreal performance today:



- 6'6", 327 pounds

- 5.04 40-yard dash

- 32" vertical jump

@nflnetwork | @Accenture

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

If the Vikings don't take a cornerback in the first round, one fascinating player who could be an option for them at pick 49 is Ponds, the standout corner from Indiana. He is a fluid athlete with a ton of production and the feisty mentality you want at that position. The downside is that he's 5'9", which is very small. But his 43.5-inch vertical jump in Indy showed one trait that helps him make up for his size. Ponds didn't run the 40, but the vert and his excellent on-field workout make him a combine winner.

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds just jumped a 43.50" vertical😳pic.twitter.com/jO08foXmJV — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2026

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Among the other Day 2 cornerback options is Everette, who spent four years at Georgia. The 6'1" corner turned some heads with a 4.36 40 and solid work in other athletic testing drills. He may not be ready to be an instant starter, but his athleticism and skill set make him intriguing in the third round.

Daylen Everette (@GeorgiaFootball) reached a top speed of 23.28 mph during the 40-yard dash, the second-fastest among cornerbacks who tested at the combine.



Everette then posted the fastest speed at the position in three different skill drills and a top-three speed in two more. pic.twitter.com/RCB9YOTD5L — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 27, 2026

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

No running back helped themselves more in Indianapolis than Washington, who cemented himself as a surefire Day 2 pick by showcasing his ridiculous athleticism. At 6 feet tall and 223 pounds, he ran a 4.33 40 and did a 39-inch vertical jump. Washington went from Buffalo to New Mexico State and then Arkansas, where he put up nearly 1,300 total yards and 9 touchdowns last season. He could very much be an option for the Vikings as they look to replace Aaron Jones, but they might now have to take him earlier than they previously thought.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. emotional after posting a 4.33u, fastest time among running backs 🥺



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bnFQZujx9N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2026

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

If the Vikings don't sign a starting center in free agency to replace Ryan Kelly, Jones would make a lot of sense as a plug-and-play option in the draft. He's an older prospect who was at Iowa for six years, but he's also quite good at football, having won the Rimington Trophy last year. And in running a 4.9 40 and recording a 32-inch vertical jump, he showed off the athleticism that teams with wide zone rushing schemes will love. If they need a center, Jones will make all kinds of sense for the Vikings, likely in the third round.