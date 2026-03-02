7 NFL Combine Winners Who Could Be Vikings Draft Targets
NFL combine week in Indianapolis has wrapped up, and there were plenty of eye-catching performances in the athletic testing portion of events. Plenty of top prospects chose not to run the 40 or do other drills, but several of those who did put up rare numbers that will undoubtedly improve their stock ahead of April's draft.
Here are seven notable combine risers who could be Vikings targets when the draft rolls around.
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Thieneman had an outstanding week in Indy, making the case that he should be the No. 2 safety off the board behind Caleb Downs. He ran a blazing 4.35 40, jumped out of the gym (41-inch vertical), and was outstanding in the on-field drills. The former Purdue and Oregon star has seemingly cemented himself as a first-round pick and perhaps a top-20 selection.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who ran a 4.52, is also in the mix to be the second safety taken. Both should be viewed as real contenders to be the Vikings' pick at No. 18 overall.
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Another player who crushed the combine is one of Thieneman's Oregon teammates. Sadiq ran a ridiculous 4.39 40, the best ever recorded by a tight end (since at least 2003). He also posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump and over an 11-foot broad jump. And he did all of that at 6'3" and 241 pounds.
Sadiq, who caught eight touchdown passes last season, is also a strong blocker. Depending on what happens with T.J. Hockenson this offseason, Sadiq could be in the mix for the Vikings at 18.
Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
With the Vikings expected to release Javon Hargrave when the new league year begins, defensive tackle will be in play for them in the first round. And one player who could make a lot of sense if he's available is Banks, the behemoth DT from Florida. He measured in at 6'6" and 327 pounds, with a 99th-percentile wingspan. Banks then ran a solid 5.05 40 and jumped 32 inches in the vert. His combination of size and athleticism is rare.
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
If the Vikings don't take a cornerback in the first round, one fascinating player who could be an option for them at pick 49 is Ponds, the standout corner from Indiana. He is a fluid athlete with a ton of production and the feisty mentality you want at that position. The downside is that he's 5'9", which is very small. But his 43.5-inch vertical jump in Indy showed one trait that helps him make up for his size. Ponds didn't run the 40, but the vert and his excellent on-field workout make him a combine winner.
Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
Among the other Day 2 cornerback options is Everette, who spent four years at Georgia. The 6'1" corner turned some heads with a 4.36 40 and solid work in other athletic testing drills. He may not be ready to be an instant starter, but his athleticism and skill set make him intriguing in the third round.
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
No running back helped themselves more in Indianapolis than Washington, who cemented himself as a surefire Day 2 pick by showcasing his ridiculous athleticism. At 6 feet tall and 223 pounds, he ran a 4.33 40 and did a 39-inch vertical jump. Washington went from Buffalo to New Mexico State and then Arkansas, where he put up nearly 1,300 total yards and 9 touchdowns last season. He could very much be an option for the Vikings as they look to replace Aaron Jones, but they might now have to take him earlier than they previously thought.
Logan Jones, C, Iowa
If the Vikings don't sign a starting center in free agency to replace Ryan Kelly, Jones would make a lot of sense as a plug-and-play option in the draft. He's an older prospect who was at Iowa for six years, but he's also quite good at football, having won the Rimington Trophy last year. And in running a 4.9 40 and recording a 32-inch vertical jump, he showed off the athleticism that teams with wide zone rushing schemes will love. If they need a center, Jones will make all kinds of sense for the Vikings, likely in the third round.
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz