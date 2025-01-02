6 Vikings voted into Pro Bowl, 7 others selected as alternates
The Minnesota Vikings are sending six players to the Pro Bowl, which marks the most since the 2009 team sent eight players to the NFL showcase.
The league announced Thursday that quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., and long snapper Andrew DePaola have been voted into the Pro Bowl by the players, fans and coaches.
DePaola, Greenard, Jefferson, Murphy and Van Ginkel were all voted starters.
It's the most players a Vikings team has sent to the Pro Bowl since the 2009 team had Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice, Bryant McKinnie, Steve Hutchinson, Jared Allen, Kevin Williams and Heath Farwell make it.
There could be more Vikings headed to Orlando, Fla. as seven others were selected as alternates: fullback C.J. Ham, center Garrett Bradbury, safety Josh Metellus, tight end T.J. Hockenson, tackle Brian O'Neill, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and special teams ace Trent Sherfield.