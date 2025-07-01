Aaron Jones sneaks onto NFL's top 100 players of 2025 list
NFL Network began releasing its annual top 100 list on Tuesday, and Vikings running back Aaron Jones has been ranked at No. 98 after his first season with the team.
"Aaron Jones is one of those guys that has been tough to go against the past few years, when he's been in Green Bay," former Vikings safety Cam Bynum said on the Top 100 show. "He gave me my 'welcome to the NFL' moment, my rookie year."
Related: Assessing two proposed moves that would add to Vikings' defense
Jones had a career-high 1,138 rushing yards last season on 255 carries. He added 51 receptions for 408 yards and seven total touchdowns on the season. He joined Minnesota as a free agent in the 2024 offseason, and he arguably exceeded expectations.
He has played his entire career in the NFC North. After seven season with the Packers, he has found a new home with the Vikings.
"Seeing him on the opposite side of the ball in Green Bay, and seeing how athletic he is, and seeing how difficult he is to go down, it definitely feels a lot better seeing him in the purple and gold than the green and gold," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.
Jones will turn 31 in December. Minnesota added Jordan Mason as a running back free agent this offseason, which should take pressure off Jones and give the Vikings a two-headed monster in the backfield.