Assessing two proposed moves that would add to Vikings' defense
The Vikings' defense is rather loaded. Brian Flores' group finished No. 2 in both DVOA and opponent EPA per play last year, then went out and added Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, among others. Six players on this defense have made at least one Pro Bowl in their career, and that doesn't include other high-quality starters like Blake Cashman and Josh Metellus.
But as the saying goes, you can never have too much talent. So today, we're going to take a look at two defensive players who have recently been proposed by national NFL analysts as good fits for the Vikings. Does either one make sense? Let's dive in.
Proposal No. 1: Vikings sign EDGE Matthew Judon
This one comes from ESPN's Aaron Schatz in a piece where he pitched a final offseason move for all 32 teams. Here's why he thinks the Vikings should sign Judon:
"The Vikings are set with their starting edge rushers, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. They have 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner waiting in the wings. And then after that, well ... who is Bo Richter? Answer: He's a second-year undrafted free agent who played 29 defensive snaps last season and is probably currently the No. 4 Edge on the Minnesota depth chart. The Vikings could really use a veteran to provide depth and rotate in every so often. Judon had a disappointing 2024 season with just 5.5 sacks for the Falcons, and he seems to be on the decline (he turns 33 in August). Still, he can get after the passer, and some reps as a backup might really rejuvenate his career."
On the surface, it makes some sense. Judon would essentially replace Pat Jones II, who signed with the Panthers in free agency this year. And even though he's approaching his 33rd birthday, he could potentially have a bounce-back year as a rotational edge rusher in Flores' defense. Judon made four straight Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2022 with the Ravens and Patriots, peaking with 15.5 sacks and 69 pressures in that '22 season. The Vikings have already made big bets on a couple of post-prime star defensive players this offseason in Allen and Hargrave, so why not one more in Judon?
At the right price, and if Judon came in knowing he'd be just a rotational player, it could perhaps work. But I'm not sure it's something the Vikings would even really consider. They're very excited about the potential for Turner in year two as a key player alongside Greenard and Van Ginkel. To some degree, signing Judon could be an obstacle in Turner's path to a breakout campaign. Plus, I'm not sure the young outside linebackers on Minnesota's roster should be written off. Out of two UDFAs from 2024 (Richter and Gabe Murphy) and two more this year (Tyler Batty and Chaz Chambliss), a legitimate contributor could certainly emerge in training camp. Even with the Vikings clearly in win-now mode, the development of those players might mean more than giving some snaps to a 33-year-old Judon.
Lastly, there's some real question about how much gas Judon has left in the tank. Last season, 105 edge rushers played at least 300 snaps in the regular season, and Judon's 43.0 PFF grade was tied for dead last among that group. Maybe it was just one down season or a bad fit in Atlanta, but maybe he's hit an age cliff that he won't come back from.
Verdict: Not worth it
Proposal No. 2: Vikings trade for Browns CB Greg Newsome II
This one comes from CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin as one of five trades he proposed in a recent article. Here's his rationale:
"Minnesota spent big to address both trenches this offseason, but the one non-quarterback spot that lacks top-end answers is the secondary, now sans veteran starters like Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum. Forward-thinking general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns' front office when Cleveland spent a first-rounder on Newsome in 2021, and at just 25, the former Northwestern standout has the upside to become a longer-term option for Brian Flores' defense. Why would the Browns give up such a young chess piece? Despite his draft reputation, Newsome managed just three starts in Jim Schwartz's unit in 2024, and he's headed into a contract year."
Benjamin did also acknowledge that the Vikings might be comfortable with newcomers like Rodgers and Jeff Okudah behind CB1 Byron Murphy Jr., and that the Browns may not want to part with Newsome.
This one is definitely interesting to me (and not just become I'm biased as a Northwestern alum). Newsome was the 26th overall pick in 2021, and he had three strong seasons as a starter for Cleveland before a weird 2024. He saw a career-low 571 snaps last year and had his PFF grade, which was between 68-70 in each of his first three years, fall to 52.2. As he heads into his fifth-year option season, there's been buzz that Newsome was frustrated with his usage last season and isn't sure about his long-term future with the Browns.
There are several reasons why Newsome might make sense for the Vikings. As a 25-year-old former top draft pick and an elite athlete with a great 10-yard split in the 40, he pretty perfectly fits the profile of player that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has targeted in the past. Plus, as Benjamin noted, there's the obvious connection that Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns' front office when Newsome was drafted. Whether he came over on a one-year deal or signed an extension, Newsome could be a long-term option in the Vikings' cornerback room alongside Murphy, Rodgers, and Mekhi Blackmon. In 2023, he had 14 passes defended, two interceptions, and four tackles for loss while allowing a 76.3 passer rating on targets in his coverage, per PFF. That was the 17th-best mark out of 88 corners who played at least 500 snaps.
With all of that said, there's been no recent indication that the Vikings are looking to add to their cornerback room, even if it looks like a serious question mark on paper. They didn't go after Jaire Alexander, who signed with the Ravens, or Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Steelers. Flores has expressed confidence in the group he has. And Newsome wouldn't be cheap. The Vikings would have to part with draft capital to acquire him and his $13.4 million fifth-year option, and then they'd have to decide if they wanted to sign him to a long-term deal. So even though it might make some sense, it also feels like a major longshot to actually happen.
Verdict: Intriguing but unlikely