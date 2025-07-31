Aaron Rodgers says Jared Allen’s sack record was stolen by 'phantom' call
Jared Allen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he's going in with a renewed argument that he's the rightful owner of the NFL's single-season sack record.
In 2011, Allen finished with 22 sacks — only a half-sack shy of the record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. But Allen believes he deserves the record because he had a sack taken away from him during a Week 11 game against the Packers — and Aaron Rodgers agrees.
"The reality is: I hold the 23-sack record. It's 23," Allen said in a video posted by the Vikings. "Not T.J. Watt at 22.5 in 17 games and not Michael Strahan. Facts are facts. It's on film. I sacked Aaron Rodgers, they took it from me on Wednesday and called it a team sack. But if you go back to that Monday Night Football game, Aaron Rodgers got the ball, went to step up in the pocket, drops the ball, picks it back up. He can still throw the ball. I chase him down, tackle him, sack.
"[The NFL gives] it to me, that's two sacks for the game. Wednesday, they take it back, called it a muff and gave it a team sack. Well, I'm part of the team, I'm the one who physically tackled him so I should at least get half of that, right? But yeah, if you go back and look, I physically sacked Aaron Rodgers for what would've been my 23rd sack. I had 23 quarterbacks on the ground that year — and they took it from me."
The NFL isn't going to change the record books for Allen, but Rodgers, in a cameo at the end of the video, is dressed in his Pittsburgh Steelers uniform when he tells Allen that he's the true single-season sack king.
"Hey, Jared, it's Aaron Rodgers. You are the all-time single-season sack leader. I don't care what the numbers say because that phantom, bulls*** sack they took away from you would give you the record," Rodgers, with a sly smile, says. "So in my book, and probably most Vikings fans books, you're the all-time single-season sack leader, my friend."
Allen will be inducted into the HOF on Saturday night.